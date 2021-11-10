Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday 10 November
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street appears to continue to decline, as does Tesla’s recent drop
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 05, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
2. October consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in decades
A pedestrian carries Zara shopping bags in San Francisco, California, the United States, Thursday, September 16, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
One day after the October’s producer price index saw a record year-over-year increase, the government said on Wednesday morning, the October consumer price index jumped 6.2% compared to last year, the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Due to Veterans Day on Thursday, the government released its weekly review of first jobless claims a day earlier, reporting a new Covid-era low of 267,000, basically matching estimates.
3. Rivian’s IPO price values electric vehicle maker at over $ 66 billion
Rivian employees stand next to Rivian’s new all-electric pickup truck, the R1T, as it is in one of its facilities on November 9, 2021 in New York’s Brooklyn neighborhood.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle company supported by Amazon and Ford are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, under the ticker symbol RIVN. The electric vehicle maker on Tuesday night valued its initial public offering at $ 78 per share, above the expected range, to be worth $ 66.5 billion. Rivian is worth almost as much as Ford’s market value of $ 79 billion and General Motors’ $ 85 billion. This is before the electric vehicle company even begins to generate any real income.
4. Coinbase shares sink after crypto exchange runs out of revenue
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Coinbase shares fell about 10% during pre-market on Wednesday, the morning after the nation’s largest crypto exchange reported lower than expected revenue of $ 1.31 billion in the third quarter. Coinbase earned $ 1.62 per share. Coinbase said monthly trading users and trading volume fell from the previous period. Much of the company’s success hinges on the performance of digital assets like bitcoin, which has had a tough summer. On Monday, it hit a new all-time high above $ 68,000.
5. Google loses EU antitrust battle, court upholds $ 2.8 billion fine
The flag of the European Union is seen with the Google logo.
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
The second highest court in the EU ruled on Wednesday that the European Commission was correct in fining Google $ 2.8 billion for a rusting violation in what represents a historic moment for European Union policy that could impact models sales representatives of the main technological players. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, said in 2017 that Google was promoting its own comparison shopping services and fined the Alphabet unit $ 2.8 billion. Wednesday’s verdict can be appealed and taken to the EU’s highest court. The European Commission and Google were not immediately available for comment.
