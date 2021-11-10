Business
Why Elon Musk might want to sell 10% of his Tesla shares and why he might have to
With regard to unrealized capital gains, no one in America sits on more of them than Elon Musk. Almost all of his estimated fortune of $ 271 billion is tied to stakes in his two main companies: private spaceflight company SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla. Richest person in history, Musk chooses not to earn a salary, owns no home and described himself as financially illiquid.
At least for now. On Saturday, Musk interrogates his 63 million followers on Twitter: There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla shares. Do you support this?
Yes, said 58% of 3.5 million people polled, which means Musk, who has pledged to comply with the poll results, could be close to cashing in Tesla shares worth $ 15. billion dollars, based on Tuesday’s closing price.
This could send up to $ 3.6 billion to the federal government in tax payments, Forbes estimates, eight times more than the $ 455 million he paid in the years 2014 to 2018 combined, according to a ProPublica survey. But since Musks’ tweet, speculation has abounded that the PR mogul might not really have Uncle Sam’s best interests at heart. And that he might not just want to sell Tesla shares, he might have to.
It’s because Musk has a huge tax bill to pay. He owns 17% of Tesla’s shares, as well as some $ 92 billion in stock options that allow him to buy more shares at a steep discount. One set of these options expire in August 2022, which means Musk will have to exercise his right to buy the shares before that date, otherwise options with a current value of $ 23 billion will expire and he will get nothing. The problem: Cash-strapped Musk will owe taxes when he exercises options.
Some types of options can be exercised without triggering immediate taxes, while the proceeds from the sale of shares are taxed at lower capital gains rates, but Musks options (in tax terms: unqualified options ) will likely face the much higher regular tax rate imposed on compensation, according to attorney Bruce Brumberg, co-founder of myStockOptions.com and one Forbes donor. Musk could end up owing 50% north of more than $ 10 billion between federal and state taxes, if he pays the highest rates. While Musk now lives in income tax-free Texas, California, where Musk lived for years until he decamped in late 2020, he can tax Musk on the value of options earned while ‘he was a resident.
Selling Tesla shares now to cover the future tax impact is one of the reasons Musk wants to offload some of his shares, but it’s not the only explanation. On the one hand, he does not need the money yet, since he has until August 2022 to exercise the options. In addition, there are several ways to cover his taxes without selling a single stock he already owns. One method, commonly used by billionaires, is to exercise options and then simply sell some of the newly acquired shares to cover taxes. Musk could then keep the rest of his new stock, adding to his bet on Tesla’s future, or sell all of it for cash. Either way, he would have more than enough to cover his tax bill and will always walk away with billions in profits. He could also use a loan to pay taxes. Musk already has over $ 90 billion worth of Tesla shares pledged as collateral for lines of credit, although Tesla requires him to cap his borrowing at 25% of the pledged amount.
If Musk really sells 10% of his stock, he might just want the money. His portfolio, which is almost 100% invested in two “moonshot” companies, is a nightmare for financial advisers, given the enormous risk and lack of diversification. Now, that may seem like the right time for Musk to move some money: Musk has repeatedly suggested Tesla shares are overvalued. Tesla’s share price is too high imo, he tweeted in May 2020. Since then, the stock has risen 630%.
Musk might hope to free up money for other businesses, pay off debts, or get ahead of future taxes. Billionaires are the crosshairs of Congress these days. A recent proposal to tax the unrealized earnings of America’s richest people could have cost Musk tens of billions of dollars. That plan has been drastically curtailed, though lawmakers still propose adding an eight percentage point surtax on adjusted gross income above $ 25 million, which could add billions to Musk’s tax bills on income taxes. future exercise of options and sales of shares.
Whatever the reason and despite his request that he was willing to accept either outcome, it seems likely that Musk was planning to sell some of his holdings in Tesla, regardless of what Twitter had to say. At a conference in September, Musk said: I have a bunch of options that expire early next year, so … a huge block of options will sell in Q4 because I owe or they will expire.
Elon Musk did not respond to a request for comment.
