Nykaa shines for her D-Street debut; market capitalization exceeds Rs 1 trillion





FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent entity of beauty start-up Nykaa, saw its market value nearly double to more than 1 trillion rupees ($ 13 billion) when it debuted on Wednesday. The company’s shares rose 96% from its initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,125 to close at Rs 2,207 a piece. Nykaa, founded by Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, is India’s first female-led unicorn. These strong beginnings made Nayar, who owns 54% of the company’s capital, the richest self-made billionaire woman in the country. “A good reception from the market is very encouraging,” said Nayar, general manager of Nykaa. She said her entrepreneurial journey to build Nykaa started at the age of 50. “I hope this inspires other female entrepreneurs to be the ‘Nykaa’ (Sanskrit heroine) in their own lives.” Nykaa has joined food delivery company Zomato in the exclusive club of start-ups listed on the Rs1 trillion exchange. Paytm, whose Rs 18,300 crore IPO closed on Wednesday, is expected to join the club soon. Overall, Nykaa will be the 55th listed company in the Rs1 trillion m-cap club, ahead of companies like Godrej Consumer and Britannia. Nykaa’s Rs 5,352 crore IPO has been underwritten 82 times, the highest number among large start-up IPOs. Experts said the support Indian internet startups receive from the public demonstrates the maturity and depth of domestic capital markets and is an encouraging sign for the large startup ecosystem. Investors, they said, see Nykaa as a game on the expected growth of online beauty and personal care (BPC). Currently, India’s online PCB market is severely under-penetrated at just 8%, despite growing 60% per year over the past five years, they said. “Nykaa is the first reference of its kind in the e-commerce space and has therefore generated a lot of interest, validated from an IPO subscription of 82x. Besides the leadership in online BPC, Nykaa is also one of the fastest growing fashion platforms in India on the basis of GGW (Gross Value of Goods). Nykaa’s main strength is its inventory-driven business model for the BPC segment, which enables it to offer authentication for all of its products and ensure efficient availability and distribution, ”said Sneha Poddar, vice-president. President of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Analysts said investors are also drawn to Nykaa’s unique characteristics that are rare among start-ups. On the one hand, the company is profitable and has a large promoter shareholder base. “At 54%, the participation of Nykaa promoters is among the highest in the start-up ecosystem. This means that the promoter’s fortune is closely linked to the business. In addition, the shareholding of the company is dominated by domestic investors, which also shatters the stereotype that you need the support of a large foreign investor to be successful, ”said an investment banker under the guise of anonymity. Nykaa had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore for fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) on income of Rs 2,440 crore and a GMV of $ 540 million. Through its IPO, Nykaa has raised Rs 630 crore, which will be used to increase brand awareness, establish new retail stores and warehouses, and to repay debt. The remaining Rs 4,722 crore was an offer to sell. Among the selling shareholders were promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust, TPG Growth, Lighthouse India Fund and JM Financials.

