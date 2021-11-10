Tesla’s rout (TSLA) continues





A drop in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock prices that began on Monday accelerated into a double-digit rout on Tuesday, plunging the valuation of the electric car maker and leading to its biggest crash in 14 years. Panicked investors sold the company’s shares and slashed its valuation by $ 199 billion. As trading closed on Tuesday, November 9, Tesla shares were trading at $ 1,023.50, down 12% from the start of the day. Since Monday morning, the stock has fallen nearly 17%. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10, the stock changed hands for $ 1,010, down a further 1.2% in pre-market trading. Tesla’s drop in valuation over the past two days also wiped $ 50 billion from Musk’s personal net worth on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Key points to remember Electric carmaker Tesla’s share price has fallen 17% in the past two days and wiped $ 199 billion from its market cap.

Tesla’s shares began to slump after CEO Musk held a Twitter poll over the weekend to discuss whether to get rid of 10% of his holdings in the company.

Tesla board members and a senior executive sold part of their stakes in the company ahead of Musk’s weekend tweet.

Tesla remains a trillion dollar company. Why did Tesla Stock go into a spin? According to reports, the reason for investor panic on Monday was a cryptic Twitter poll conducted by CEO Elon Musk over the weekend. He asked his supporters to vote on whether he should sell 10% of his holdings, some in the form of options that expire next August, in the company. At Friday’s closing prices, 10% of Musk’s holdings were around $ 20 billion. A majority of his Twitter followers voted for him to make the sale. Musk claimed his tweet was prompted by concern over the current administration’s failed proposal to tax unrealized gains. But reports maintain that Musk owes a huge tax bill if he doesn’t sell the options before they expire. Michael Burry, founder of Scion Asset Management, also jumped on the Tesla news cycle and tweeted that Musk was selling shares to pay off personal loans he took out using Tesla shares as collateral. Burry held 1.1 million put options on Tesla shares in August. Frightened by the poll results and the effect on Tesla’s share price of a possible block sale by Musk, traders lowered the company’s share price by 4.8% on Monday. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein wrote that Tuesday’s sale was due to an announcement by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) of new technologies for autonomous driving capabilities that it is selling to automakers. “Nvidia sells AV [automated vehicle] technology to several automakers, including Tesla, and plans to sell its new AV technology for vehicles in the 2024 model year. Nvidia’s success would help standardize AV technology, thereby increasing the size of the market as a whole. However, increased competition could reduce Tesla’s AV technology advantage and weigh on long-term growth, ”Goldstein wrote. The two-day drop in Tesla shares may have lowered the company’s valuation, but it remains a trillion dollar hold. Despite the sharp drop, its shares also rose 29% in the past month. The company added $ 440 billion to its valuation in the last month alone. But some say Tesla’s valuation is still inflated. Matt Portillo, analyst at Tudor Pickering, told Bloomberg that Tesla stock was “extremely overvalued from a long-term perspective.” He added that the recent declines were “an excuse to step back a bit”. Insider sales The timing and logistics of a possible sale of Tesla shares by Musk are still unclear. Meanwhile, his brother (restaurateur Kimbal Musk), Robyn Denholm, a Tesla board member, and Andrew Baglino, the company’s senior vice president, have beaten the Tesla CEO to the hilt by unloading their duties. holdings in the business for big profits. They sold ahead of Musk’s weekend tweet. According to documents filed with the SEC, Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 Tesla shares on November 5 at prices ranging from $ 1,233 to $ 1,236. He had acquired the shares for $ 74.71. Tesla board member Robyn Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company on November 1 at prices ranging from $ 1,130.92 to $ 1,147.312. The SEC filing indicates that it acquired the shares at a price of $ 52.38. Senior Baglino sold 1,000 Tesla shares on October 29, when its price was just over a thousand dollars.

