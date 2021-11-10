Justice Department sues Uber for overcharging people with disabilities for taking too long to load into a vehicle

Uber’s policies and practices of charging ‘wait time’ fees for passengers with disabilities and prospective passengers violate Americans with Disabilities Act, lawsuit filed in US District Court for Northern District of California says .

“Many disabled passengers need more than two minutes to board or load into a vehicle for a variety of reasons, including being able to use mobility aids and devices such as wheelchairs and walkers that must be disassembled and stowed in the vehicle or because they simply need more time to board the vehicle, ”according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit described an unidentified 52-year-old woman who moved to Louisville, Ky., Is quadriplegic, uses a wheelchair to get around and relied on Uber for transportation at least 10 times a week. The woman noticed that she was charged a “wait time” fee for taking 15 minutes to load into the vehicle and was denied a refund by Uber, according to the lawsuit.

“Uber and other companies that provide transportation services must ensure equal access to all people, including people with disabilities,” said Kristen Clarke, head of the Department of Justice’s civil rights division.