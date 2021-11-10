What to expect for the stock market in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com

Reuters.



By Anna Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Inflation is back on investor radar, with data released in Brazil and the United States. At 9:34 am, it is down 0.22%, while it is rising 0.30% to R $ 5.5160.

In the United States, futures were down 0.16%, while 100, 0.46% and 0.26% were down respectively. The country application numbers will be released today due to Veterans Day Thursday.

Brazil recorded 183 new deaths from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of victims of the deadly disease in the country to 609,756, the health ministry reported. 10,948 new cases of infection. Corona virusThe volume adds that the total number of confirmed infections in the country has risen to 2,1897,025.

In the second round, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 323 votes in favor and 172 against, the PEC dos Precatrios, which authorizes the government to pay installments for judicial debts and to modify the rule of the cap on expenditure. If the measure is also approved in the Senate, it will allow Bolsonaro’s government to spend nearly 100 billion reais next year in the budget.

One of the main changes made by the text is to set an annual limit for court decisions, taking into account the amount paid in 2016 as well as the adjustment for inflation, which amounts to 44 billion reais. in 2022. Another important change is the revision of the spending cap rule which will now use the period between January and December to limit budget adjustments, when the previous forecast between July and June was used.

But MPs opposed the amendment that relaxes the golden rule, which prevents the government from going into debt to repay recurring debts, such as employee salaries. Today, the government needs congressional approval to break this rule, but the executive’s suggestion was that it was already included in the annual budget.

news of the day

HICP – In the economic sphere, the Expanded National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% the previous month, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the highest score for the month in 20 years. In the 12 months leading up to October, the CPI was up 10.67%. In September, the index was 10.25%.

5G auction – The companies that won the 26 GHz shares in the 5G auction reached a deal on Tuesday 09. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which brokered the negotiations, the changes serve to provide a more service arrangement. technically efficient.

Agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – meeting with Senator Luis Carlos Haynes (PP / RS), vice-president of the People’s Party of the Senate; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Souza, Deputy Head of Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. Seriously consolidate the framework for the regulation of illegal work.

Paulo Geddes – There are currently no scheduled appointments.

Campos Neto – Participate in the Climate Risk Disclosure Private Sector Commissioning event, promoted by the Climate Disclosure Standards Council at COP26; Participate in the opening event “Program Learning Value – ENEF Week”; Lunch with Pedro Duarte Guimares, President of the Caixa Econmica Federal.

Company News

Iguatemi (SA – The operator of the Iguatemi shopping center generated 57.9 million reais in the third quarter of 2021.

Braskem (SA – Braskem reversed a loss of 1.413 billion reais in the third quarter of 2020 with a loss of 3.537 billion reais in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, there was a decrease of 52%.

Santos Brazil (SA – Santos Brasil Participaes (SA 🙂 recorded 66.6 million reais in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of 5.45 million reais during the same period in 2020.

Locate (SA – Localisa recorded R $ 671.4 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 106.3% over the same period last year.

Raya Drogacil (SA – Raya Drogazil announced an adjusted amount of R $ 173.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.40% compared to the same period the previous year.

C&A (SA – C&A will pay R $ 415 million to Bradesco (SA) to take over the provision of financial products and services the bank had previously explored exclusively in chain stores. C&A will launch C&A Pay next month, a solution that promises a full digital experience , quick and easy to contract for a client.

Carrefour (SA – The value of the Carrefour adjustment stood at R $ 621 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 18% from the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, stood at R $ 1.4 billion, an increase of 10.9% from the previous 12 months. Total group sales amounted to R $ 20.7 billion, an increase of 7.7%.

itash – Ita Unibanco (SA will allow mortgage clients to ‘jump’ up to two loan installments every 12 months. The new service, called Pula Parcela, will be available to clients who already have installment financing and upgraded, as well. only for new contracts The amount of deferred premiums, plus interest and fees, will be reduced in others.

Betz (SA – Petz, which is expected to be listed on November 18. Considering the closing price of R $ 20.83 per share on Tuesday, the total value of the follow-up could reach R $ 854 million.

MRV (SA – MRV. grew up

Ethernet (SA – Net profit increased 143.5% in Q321 year on year to reach 98 million reais. Net sales increased 37.2% to BRL 275.9 million.

cellphone (volume 🙂 – Mobly declared BRL 25.7 million in Q321, reflecting a profit of BRL 1.9 million over the same period in 2020. EBITDA was negative at BRL 9.6 million, exacerbated by 35.2% compared to the negative result of BRL 7.1 million during the same period. year 2020.

Volcapras (SA – Vulcabras reported income of R $ 126.5 million in Q321, an increase of 191.5% from the third quarter of 2020 and the highest result in history for this quarter. EBITDA was valued at R $ 138.9 million, an increase of 109.8%.

Taurus (SA 🙂 – Taurus recorded a 63% increase in the third quarter of 21 compared to the previous year, valued at 166.4 million reais.

Petrobras (SA – According to Valor Econmico, executive director of reservoirs at state-owned Tiago Homem, he advocated that the alternate injection of water and gas in pre-salt fields could increase the volume of recoverable water in some fields by 25 at 30%, when compared to water injection Only in these cabinets.