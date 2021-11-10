Business
General Electric (GE) splits into 3 companies
Call it the end of an era. The General Electric Company (GE), a pioneer in American industry and the largest company by market capitalization in the late 1990s, split into three companies. GE CEO Larry Culp announced Tuesday, November 9, that the company will form three units focused on healthcare, aviation and energy.
Key points to remember
- The GE industrial plant plans to split into three divisions focused on health, aviation and energy transition.
- GE’s breakup took a long time to prepare, after it fell out of favor with the markets during the financial crisis.
- The iconic company is the symbol of an era when conglomerates dominated business and hedged risks by diversifying their profit centers. But that model is disappearing in the United States, experts say.
GE Healthcare will focus on precision healthcare and will be separated from its parent company in early 2023. A new entity focused on energy transition and composed of a combination of GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital will follow shortly. time after in early 2024. “Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company that will shape the future of flight,” said a press release issued by the company.
Referring to the split as a “defining moment”, CEO Culp said it would allow “greater focus, tailor-made capital allocation and strategic flexibility to generate long-term growth and value for clients , investors and employees “.
GE stock, which rose 55% last year, was up 2% at the end of Tuesday. As of this writing, they are changing hands at $ 110.61, relatively unchanged from their opening price.
The break-up of a conglomerate
The GE split took a long time. Started by Thomas Edison in 1892, the company grew into an industrial powerhouse and conglomerate under the leadership of Jack Welch, who ran the company for twenty years starting in 1981. At one point it provided electricity , sold household appliances, provided banking services, owned cable channels, and manufactured heavy industries like airplanes.
This complex business structure was designed to multiply profits and mitigate risk by overcoming business downturns through diversification. On the balance sheet, however, this created an unwieldy mess and siphoned funds from profitable entities to loss-making entities. For example, GE Capital, the company’s financial services arm, has become a “cookie jar” for different divisions to cover their operational losses.
While GE shares had seen a slow decline after Welch exited, the 2008 financial crisis became a tipping point for them. The crisis exposed GE Capital’s vulnerabilities to the subprime loan market and shone the spotlight on the parent company’s questionable accounting practices. (GE later settled with the SEC for $ 50 million without admitting or denying the wrongdoing).
Investors, aware of the dangers of diversifying GE’s business, reduced its market capitalization from $ 600 billion in 2000 to about $ 120 billion. In response, successive CEOs have streamlined the company’s operations by selling units of its inflated structure.
The company has cut dividends and its workforce has fallen from 300,000 a few years ago to 174,000 at the end of last year. “A healthcare investor wants to invest in healthcare. We know we’re under-owned in each of these three areas, in part because of our structure,” CEO Culp told analysts on Tuesday.
The end of an economic model?
The break-up of GE may also be emblematic of the decreasing attractiveness of a conglomerate structure for companies. From the 1960s, the conglomerate route became popular with industrial powers like Siemens, Dow DuPont, and United Technologies, which expanded their operations to include numerous companies.
But they have all reduced their operations lately. DuPont sold its food additives business to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) earlier this year in a $ 26 billion deal. Siemens sold its energy business last year. Even International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), another American icon, has split its IT services business to focus on cloud services.
According to Michael Useem, professor emeritus of management at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, the conglomerate model is disappearing in the United States. Wall Street “really has a hard time understanding a business or forecasting year-round results if it has several different businesses under its umbrella,” he told the online publication Quartz. The emergence of managers trained only in a specific trade and industry has also contributed to the imminent death of the conglomerate model: “the process of selecting and promoting senior executives has become more difficult, and often more specific to industrial and commercial sectors. “. said Useem.
Competition, in the form of private equity, has also made it difficult for companies to strike deals to diversify their operations, according to Sara Moeller, a finance professor at the University of Pittsburgh. Businesses should “focus and stay in [their] lane, while also becoming more efficient, ”she told the Financial Times.
