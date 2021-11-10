Toast shares collapse after earnings report, but early investors may start to cash in





Until Wednesday, it seemed like a safe bet that early investors and senior executives at Boston-based tech firm Toast would be looking at a $ 3 billion windfall this week. But after Toast reported disappointing third-quarter results on Tuesday night, its stock price fell 19% to a low of $ 49.51. If the stock closed at $ 50 or more on Wednesday, those early investors and executives would be allowed to cash in some of their earnings from Friday. If the stock price were lower, they would have to wait until next spring to sell, and although they are sitting on huge profits on paper, no one can now predict with certainty what will happen to the stock price of the catering businesses over the next few months.

After furious trading above and below the $ 50 level for the past hour on Wednesday, the stock closed at $ 50.01, freeing insiders to sell this week. The 5.5 million shares traded was almost triple the average daily volume. The high-stakes uncertainty was tied to a particular quirk of the initial public offerings. As part of Toasts’ New York Stock Exchange debut on September 22, the first investors, officers and directors who owned nearly nine out of 10 shares of Toast agreed not to sell any shares until 180 days after the deal was closed. the transaction. The purpose of these lock-in deals is to prevent a massive wave of sales that could lower the share price and wipe out new buyers who invested in the IPO at $ 40 per share. But the foreclosure deal had a few loopholes, and one of them stated that if the Toasts share price rose at least 25% from the IPO price of $ 40 for one extended period, early investors could sell up to 15% of their holdings immediately. The Toasts share price has held above $ 50, gaining 25%, in recent weeks. In a Nov. 5 press release, the company said if the stock closes above $ 50 on Nov. 10, investors could sell 65.4 million shares that would otherwise remain stranded. These shares are said to be worth more than $ 3 billion. That seemed like a safe bet until this week, when Toast announced that its third quarter revenue doubled from a year ago to $ 486 million, while its net loss more than quadrupled to 253. millions of dollars. Revenue was higher than Wall Street analysts had expected, but the net loss was much larger than expected, pushing Toasts stock down on Wednesday. Among those who could be affected include CEO Chris Comparato, who owns 11.4 million shares; co-founder Stephen Fredette, with 33.2 million shares; and co-founder Aman Narang, with 24.6 million shares. Venture capital funds that held significant amounts of shares at the time of the IPO included Tiger Global, with 61 million shares; Bessemer Venture Partners, with 59.6 million shares; and T. Rowe Price, with 28.6 million shares. Investors in Toast before the company went public paid an average of $ 1.88 per share for their shares, the company revealed in its IPO filing. Aaron Pressman can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @ampressman.

