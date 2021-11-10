Super rich push back calls for wealth taxExBulletin

Business
During the pandemic, American billionaires saw their wealth increase by more than $ 1 trillion. The majority of that increase is not taxed because their net worth is tied to the stocks they own.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
A point two trillion dollars – that’s how much the wealth of American billionaires grew during the pandemic, at a time when many Americans struggled. This led to new calls for a wealth tax. Some of the super rich oppose it. NPR’s David Gura reports.
DAVID GURA, BYLINE: It’s hard to get a picture of those numbers, but there are about 800 billionaires in the United States, and in total they’re worth over $ 5,000 billion. It’s a five with 12 zeros after it. This is roughly the size of the entire Japanese economy. It is almost twice the size of India.
BEN STEVERMAN: What happened during the pandemic is that the richest of the rich seem to be reaping a huge percentage of the rewards.
GURA: And according to Ben Steverman, who helps set up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the majority of that amount isn’t taxed because their net worth is tied to the stocks they own. And under the current law, the government cannot touch it.
STEVERMAN: In our tax system, you are only taxed when you sell an investment. A lot of these people are not selling. They’re just holding on.
GURA: Elon Musk is one of those who benefit from this system. Tesla’s stock jumped. The company’s market capitalization now exceeds one trillion dollars. And Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, has seen his fortune rise, finally, like a rocket. And that’s because of the way he’s paid.
(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)
ELON MUSK: I don’t get a salary or anything. My cash compensation is practically zero.
GURA: It’s Musk in a recent interview. And what he gets are shares in the company. This drew criticism. And a few days ago, Musk tried to calm some of it down. The richest man in the world polled his 62 million Twitter followers, asking them if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares, a stake currently worth around $ 20 billion. Scott Dyreng is an accounting professor at Duke University, and he says Musk would face a multibillion-dollar tax bill if he got rid of a stake of this size. But Dyreng and other tax experts have questioned Musk’s motives.
SCOTT DYRENG: It sounds a bit like a publicity stunt, which is not uncommon for Elon Musk, to say, hey, everyone’s upset because we don’t pay taxes. What if I only sell 10% of my shares and then have to pay taxes on those shares?
GURA: Musk posted his poll on Twitter in response to a proposal from Democratic Senator Ron Wyden for a new tax only on billionaires. It’s a narrower version of a wealth tax that Senator Elizabeth Warren wants on ultra millionaires, Americans worth over $ 50 million.
(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)
ELIZABETH WARREN: Whether you’ve got the money or you’ve got a billion Amazon shares – yes, Jeff Bezos, I’m looking at you – whatever shape your assets are – diamonds, yachts, paintings – I think ‘there should be a tax on it every year.
GURA: There has never been a wealth tax in the United States, and Musk isn’t the only billionaire pushing back against the concept.
(SOUND EXTRACT FROM CNBC BROADCAST)
LEON COOPERMAN: The idea of vilifying rich people is so bogus.
GURA: Hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman told CNBC this type of tax would be unfair.
(SOUND EXTRACT FROM CNBC BROADCAST)
COOPERMAN: They appeal to the masses. Every billionaire I know has made their billions by providing a productive and useful service or product. And that’s why they made their money.
GURA: And, argue the super rich, a wealth tax would be too difficult to calculate because the value of stocks goes up and down. Cooperman also says he should decide what to do with his fortune, not the government. Accounting professor Scott Dyreng suggests there could be another potential problem.
DYRENG: I’ve never seen a tax that hasn’t been avoided in some way.
GURA: Polls show most Americans think the rich should pay more taxes, but there continues to be a gap between public opinion and politics. Just hours after Senator Wyden put his plan on the table, it was clear that there was no political support to pass it.
David Gura, NPR News, New York.
(EXTRACT FROM EHRLING’S “INFINITE”)
