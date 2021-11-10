US Department of Energy to hire 1,000 workers to strengthen infrastructure – officials





US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Great Britain on November 4, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – The upcoming U.S. infrastructure bill President Joe Biden is expected to sign will maximize investment in the U.S. Department of Energy since its inception in 1977 and create around 1,000 jobs in the U.S. agency, officials said on Wednesday. . The bipartisan bill contains more than $ 62 billion in incentives for emerging and traditional technologies for the department. Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress are also seeking to pass a larger reconciliation bill that is even more pushy for the energy transition, but which has been delayed by disagreements within the party. “Over the next few days, weeks, months, we’re going to have to step up,” Tarak Shah, DOE chief of staff, told reporters of the programs included in the bipartisan bill. “We expect approximately 1,000 new people on board to help us spend this money effectively and efficiently for the American people.” The DOE has approximately 13,000 federal employees and tens of thousands more in its 17 national laboratories. For the development of new technologies, the bipartisan bill includes more than $ 7 billion in incentives for the production, supply and recycling of minerals and battery materials to store renewable energy. It also has $ 21.5 billion for clean energy demonstration plants for developing gaseous hydrogen, sucking carbon emissions from air and industrial facilities, and for advanced nuclear power plants. Hydrogen can be used in fuel cell vehicles, mixed with natural gas, or in the manufacture of synthetic fuels for ships, but costs about four times more to produce from wind and solar power than it does. from fossil fuels. To help the existing U.S. energy system run better, the bill also provides $ 11 billion in grants to states, tribes, and utilities to improve the resilience of the power grid against extreme weather and cyber attacks. . And it creates a $ 6 billion nuclear power credit program at the ministry to save existing reactors, some of which are struggling to compete with plants that burn natural gas in abundance and with lower costs of the renewable energy. The nuclear credit program will be one of the fastest programs to develop, with 120 days to start. Reactor owners will be required to submit applications demonstrating that their facilities are economically constrained before receiving grants. An official said nuclear power was key to meeting Biden’s climate goals, including decarbonizing the power grid by 2035. “We can’t afford to waste a lot of carbon-free electricity,” said Jeremiah Baumann, DOE deputy chief of staff, of nuclear reactors that generate emissions-free electricity, but also create toxic waste for them. which it is not a permanent American repository. (This story corrects the nuclear power program deadline to 120 days after the bill comes into force, not 180 days in paragraph 11, after official correction from the Department of Energy) Reporting by Timothy Gardner; edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-energy-dept-hire-1000-workers-infrastructure-boost-officials-say-2021-11-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos