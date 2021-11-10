Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive debuts on the stock market, which means a likely windfall for Ford





Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., a partner of Ford Motor Co., made its public debut on Wednesday in what is expected to be one of the largest IPOs ever. The California-based company, which recently became the first automaker to market an electric pickup with the launch of its R1T truck, valued its stock at $ 78 a share on Tuesday to raise around $ 11.9 billion. It started trading in New York under the ticker symbol “RIVN” around 1pm Wednesday, opening at $ 106.75 per share. Rivian sold 153 million shares in the offering, making it the largest IPO of the year and the sixth-largest ever on a U.S. stock exchange, according to data compiled and reported by Bloomberg. Rivian’s earnings are expected to largely benefit Ford, which owns a stake in the startup that could be worth billions more than the automaker’s initial investment of $ 820 million. Amazon.com Inc. for which Rivian plans to build commercial delivery vans has a 20% stake in the company. On a fully diluted basis, that is, the outstanding common shares available for trading in the market, Ford holds an approximate 10% interest in Rivian. Ford owns 101,947,494 shares in the startup’s Class A joint stake, according to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, at $ 78 per share, would value Ford’s stake at nearly $ 8 billion. Rivian is a strategic investment, “Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said Wednesday,” and we continue to explore avenues for potential collaboration. “ The companies had initially discussed a partnership to develop a Lincoln electric vehicle, but backed away from those plans. Nevertheless, the companies plan to develop products using shared vehicle architecture and technology. Rivian was founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe. Today, it employs some 9,500 people, including 3,400 at the company’s Normal, Illinois plant where the R1T is built and Rivian’s upcoming electric SUVs and commercial vans will also be assembled. Rivian began shipping R1Ts in September. R1S, an electric SUV, is expected to launch later this year. The startup is also preparing to launch the production of 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon. In a statement on Wednesday, Scaringe said the decision to go public was made “to help us achieve the greatest impact possible.” “Becoming a state-owned enterprise allows us to accelerate our efforts to help society make the transition to sustainable transport and energy systems,” he said. “We still have a lot to do, and we should always do it, but this is a crucial step forward.” [email protected] Twitter: @JGrzelewski

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2021/11/10/ev-startup-ford-partner-rivian-automotive-stock-market-debut/6368428001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos