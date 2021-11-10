Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian debuts after IPO





Rivian, the electric vehicle maker with substantial support from Amazon, arrives today with a roar on its public debut on the Nasdaq exchange. Rivien set its IPO price at $ 78 / share on Tuesday, valuing the startup at around $ 70 billion. But the stock opened at $ 106.75 / share on its first trade and quickly traded close to $ 120 / share, increasing its market cap to over $ 100 billion. It’s the biggest IPO of the yearbecause Rivian has raised nearly $ 12 billion more than the $ 8 billion raised by Uber when it went public in 2019, and startups’ market capitalization is greater than that of Ford and General Motors. The company, operating under the stock symbol RIVN, has high hopes as it enters a well-established field of historic auto makers with a heightened appetite for consumers of electric cars and trucks. Amazon has been investing money in Rivian for several years and recently unveiled a 20% stake in the company. In July, the tech giant was among the top investors, along with Ford, in a $ 2.5 billion round. Amazon invests through its Climate Commitment Fund, which aims to support companies that accelerate Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon in all of its operations by 2040. Amazon is awaiting delivery of some 10,000 custom vans that it said last October it hoped to have on the road by 2022. That number is among 100,000 that Amazon has ordered for its fleet and plans to use d ‘by 2030. PitchBooks Senior Mobility Analyst Assad Hussein said the IPO shows strong investor enthusiasm for electrification and mobility technology, and a clear line is drawn between Rivian and Tesla. Rivian differentiates itself from Tesla by focusing on the untapped market for premium electric trucks and booming fleet business, which allows the company to be at the convergence of electrification and logistics, Hussain said. The New York Times reported that Tesla is on track to sell nearly a million electric vehicles globally this year and has a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion, which exceeds the combined value of GM, Ford, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, BMW and several other car manufacturers. Founded in 2009, Irvine, Calif.-Based Rivian has raised approximately $ 10.5 billion to date. The company employs approximately 120 people in the Seattle area and has openings for at least 40 jobs in the area. Rivian is opening a service center in Bellevue, Wash., And had previously been linked with a possible showroom in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. The company declined to discuss the location of the plans for this showroom when recently contacted by GeekWire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/amazon-backed-electric-vehicle-maker-rivian-races-huge-stock-market-debut-ipo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos