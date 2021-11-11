Justice Department sues Uber for “wait time” charges for disabled passengersExBulletin







toggle legend Seth Wenig / AP

Seth Wenig / AP The Justice Department is suing ride-sharing company Uber for charging “wait time” fees that it says unfairly harms people with disabilities. According to federal prosecutors, Uber charges additional fees from two minutes after a car arrives until the start of the trip and that discriminates against people with disabilities who may need longer to get into a vehicle. “People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” said Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Justice. said in a press release. Lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses San Francisco company of raping Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a statement, Uber denied that its policies violate the ADA and said its wait time charges were not for passengers who simply needed more time to get in the car. “We recognize that many disabled passengers depend on Uber for their transportation needs, which is why we have been in active discussion with the DOJ on how to resolve any concerns or confusion ahead of this surprising and disappointing trial,” said the society. The statement added that Uber introduced a change last week to automatically remove the fees for passengers who certify they have a disability, and that the company policy was to reimburse the wait time fee to passengers. when they alerted Uber that they had been billed. The average wait time for Uber passengers is less than 60 cents, the company said. Charges begin after five minutes for Uber Black and SUV. Justice Department prosecutors said Uber did not reasonably change its policy of waiting time charges for people with disabilities, such as those who may need to disassemble a wheelchair or walker before getting on. in a car or a blind person who needs extra time to walk since being picked up. point towards the vehicle. Authorities said the lawsuit was aimed at getting Uber to stop discriminating against people with disabilities, change its wait time fee policy, train staff and drivers on ADA, pay damages to those who were unfairly charged wait time fees and pay a civil penalty.

