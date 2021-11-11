Business
Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company
TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (21,461.93, down 132.59 points.)
Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down a cent, or 33.33 percent, to two cents on 14.3 million shares.
Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX: WM). Materials. Down 11 cents, or 18.33 percent, to 49 cents on 9.2 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 7.74 percent, to $ 1.43 on 8.6 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down five cents, or 2.44 percent, to $ 2 on 8.6 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.23 percent, to $ 52.74 on 8.5 million shares.
Storm Resources Ltd. (TSX: SRX). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 6.26 percent, to $ 6.28 on 7.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
CGI inc. (TSX: GIB.A). Down $ 4.98 or 4.3% to $ 109.79. CGI Inc. said new bookings were the driving force behind the 37% increase in profits last quarter, as the continued need for IT services in the COVID-19 pandemic boosted revenue. The Montreal-based technology and business consulting firm recorded orders of $ 2.92 billion in the fourth quarter, almost a third of that amount from new business compared to 22% in the same period last year. said CFO François Boulanger. Despite good year-over-year numbers for new business, overall bookings have paled relative to overall market performance, said Daniel Chan, analyst at TD Securities. Managing Director George Schindler has allayed any fears of a protracted bout of inflation. The rate rose 4.4% year-on-year in September, reaching its fastest pace since 2003. Financial services and insurance bookings grew 20% throughout the year, generating a book ratio on invoice of 111% for 2020-2021. CGI reported fourth quarter profit of $ 345.9 million, up from $ 251.9 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue edged up.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Down $ 1.23 or 2.3 percent to $ 53.01. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL) says it has reached a deal to acquire Calgary-based oil and gas explorer Storm Resources Ltd. for $ 6.28 per share, a price that sets the value of Storm’s business at $ 960 million. Purchase price represents the highest ever share price for Storm, plus a 10% premium over Storm’s 10-day volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange at market close on Tuesday. The agreement will give CNRL access to Storm’s existing production and infrastructure in the Montney area of northeastern British Columbia, where CNRL already operates. CNRL reports that Storm’s current production in the region is approximately 136 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 5,600 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. Under the proposed deal, CNRL will assume Storm’s total debt of approximately $ 186 million. The deal is expected to be finalized in December. In August 2020, CNRL acquired another producer from Montney, Painted Pony Energy Ltd., for $ 469 million.
WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP). Up $ 6.12 or 3.5 percent to $ 178.65. The US $ 1 trillion infrastructure package adopted by Congress on Friday is a godsend for WSP Global Inc., said the CEO of the Montreal-based engineering firm. Alexandre LHeureux said on Wednesday that the fast-growing company, whose design and management services overlap directly with the types of projects being supported by President Joe Biden’s bill, is poised to increase its backlog over the course of the next year and beyond accordingly. While Biden predicted last week that Americans would begin to feel the impact of the infrastructure bill within two to three months, L’Heureux said federal funds would not start “going into the pipeline. “before six months. The influx of funding is expected to lead to more projects for WSP by the end of next year or 2023, the CEO said. The bill promises to rebuild aging roads, highways and bridges across the United States, as well as improve broadband, ports, water supplies and other public works. Increased infrastructure spending and green efforts in other countries have also started to bear fruit. WSP beat expectations on Tuesday as its net profit rose 33% in its most recent quarter, with acquisitions helping to boost revenue.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX: REI.UN). Down four cents to $ 22.84. Lifting COVID-19 restrictions helped one of Canada’s largest business owners collect more rent in its final quarter than at any time during the pandemic. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust said on Wednesday it received 98.1 percent of its gross billed cash rents in the third quarter, up from 90.8 percent in the same period last year. Managing Director Jonathan Gitlin attributed the high level of rent collection to RioCan’s “need-driven retailers”, which he called the “foundation” of the trust, as they make up the bulk of its tenants and have made it up. proof of resilience over the past 20 months. He attributed the remainder of the rent collection gains to a growing number of tenants able to reopen their doors and increase consumption capacity in recent months as COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. This rebound translated into net income of $ 137.6 million for RioCan in the third quarter, compared to $ 117.6 million in the same quarter last year. As more people return to RioCan properties, Gitlin believes they will also realize that some of the bold assumptions people have made about the pandemic triggering the death of physical stores are wrong.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 10, 2021.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.pentictonherald.ca/business_news/national_business/article_6c16e14b-3c20-5ab7-8706-ca77e1934139.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]