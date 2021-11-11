Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,461.93, down 132.59 points.)

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX: HRT). Materials. Down a cent, or 33.33 percent, to two cents on 14.3 million shares.

Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX: WM). Materials. Down 11 cents, or 18.33 percent, to 49 cents on 9.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 7.74 percent, to $ 1.43 on 8.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down five cents, or 2.44 percent, to $ 2 on 8.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.23 percent, to $ 52.74 on 8.5 million shares.

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSX: SRX). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 6.26 percent, to $ 6.28 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CGI inc. (TSX: GIB.A). Down $ 4.98 or 4.3% to $ 109.79. CGI Inc. said new bookings were the driving force behind the 37% increase in profits last quarter, as the continued need for IT services in the COVID-19 pandemic boosted revenue. The Montreal-based technology and business consulting firm recorded orders of $ 2.92 billion in the fourth quarter, almost a third of that amount from new business compared to 22% in the same period last year. said CFO François Boulanger. Despite good year-over-year numbers for new business, overall bookings have paled relative to overall market performance, said Daniel Chan, analyst at TD Securities. Managing Director George Schindler has allayed any fears of a protracted bout of inflation. The rate rose 4.4% year-on-year in September, reaching its fastest pace since 2003. Financial services and insurance bookings grew 20% throughout the year, generating a book ratio on invoice of 111% for 2020-2021. CGI reported fourth quarter profit of $ 345.9 million, up from $ 251.9 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue edged up.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Down $ 1.23 or 2.3 percent to $ 53.01. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL) says it has reached a deal to acquire Calgary-based oil and gas explorer Storm Resources Ltd. for $ 6.28 per share, a price that sets the value of Storm’s business at $ 960 million. Purchase price represents the highest ever share price for Storm, plus a 10% premium over Storm’s 10-day volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange at market close on Tuesday. The agreement will give CNRL access to Storm’s existing production and infrastructure in the Montney area of ​​northeastern British Columbia, where CNRL already operates. CNRL reports that Storm’s current production in the region is approximately 136 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 5,600 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. Under the proposed deal, CNRL will assume Storm’s total debt of approximately $ 186 million. The deal is expected to be finalized in December. In August 2020, CNRL acquired another producer from Montney, Painted Pony Energy Ltd., for $ 469 million.

WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP). Up $ 6.12 or 3.5 percent to $ 178.65. The US $ 1 trillion infrastructure package adopted by Congress on Friday is a godsend for WSP Global Inc., said the CEO of the Montreal-based engineering firm. Alexandre LHeureux said on Wednesday that the fast-growing company, whose design and management services overlap directly with the types of projects being supported by President Joe Biden’s bill, is poised to increase its backlog over the course of the next year and beyond accordingly. While Biden predicted last week that Americans would begin to feel the impact of the infrastructure bill within two to three months, L’Heureux said federal funds would not start “going into the pipeline. “before six months. The influx of funding is expected to lead to more projects for WSP by the end of next year or 2023, the CEO said. The bill promises to rebuild aging roads, highways and bridges across the United States, as well as improve broadband, ports, water supplies and other public works. Increased infrastructure spending and green efforts in other countries have also started to bear fruit. WSP beat expectations on Tuesday as its net profit rose 33% in its most recent quarter, with acquisitions helping to boost revenue.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX: REI.UN). Down four cents to $ 22.84. Lifting COVID-19 restrictions helped one of Canada’s largest business owners collect more rent in its final quarter than at any time during the pandemic. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust said on Wednesday it received 98.1 percent of its gross billed cash rents in the third quarter, up from 90.8 percent in the same period last year. Managing Director Jonathan Gitlin attributed the high level of rent collection to RioCan’s “need-driven retailers”, which he called the “foundation” of the trust, as they make up the bulk of its tenants and have made it up. proof of resilience over the past 20 months. He attributed the remainder of the rent collection gains to a growing number of tenants able to reopen their doors and increase consumption capacity in recent months as COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. This rebound translated into net income of $ 137.6 million for RioCan in the third quarter, compared to $ 117.6 million in the same quarter last year. As more people return to RioCan properties, Gitlin believes they will also realize that some of the bold assumptions people have made about the pandemic triggering the death of physical stores are wrong.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 10, 2021.