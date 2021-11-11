Beijing Stock Exchange allows companies to list on November 15





The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China on April 29, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / File Photo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11 (Reuters) – The new Beijing Stock Exchange in China approved applications for the listing of shares of 10 companies on Nov. 15, company documents said on Wednesday, two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a stock exchange for small and medium enterprises. companies. The companies, currently listed on the so-called “Innovation Level” of the Beijing National OTC Stock Exchange, known as the “New Third Board,” said in separate statements that their shares would be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange. next Monday. The companies include Beijing Henghe Information Technology Co, Keda Automation Control, and Anhui Jingsai Technology Co. China’s securities regulator said the new exchange will complement existing exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Investors expect a busy start to a transaction in light of sparkling launches of other boards, such as the Shanghai STAR Market in 2019. A set of rules for the Beijing Stock Exchange was released last month. Individual investors qualified to trade must have at least 500,000 yuan ($ 77,459) of assets in their stock accounts. “This underscores the speed and efficiency of the launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange,” said Zhou Yunnan, a seasoned investor in the New Third Board, on which the new exchange is based. “It is imperative to launch the stock exchange, which is responsible for deepening reforms of the Chinese capital market,” he added. China has stepped up support for small and medium-sized enterprises struggling with an economic downturn, while attacking tech giants as part of President Xi’s “common prosperity” goal, a policy aimed at reducing the gap between rich and poor. The Beijing Stock Exchange will use a registration-based initial public offering (IPO) mechanism, which will pave the way for the listing system to be rolled out on China’s main boards, Morgan Stanley said. Read more Currently, only Shenzhen ChiNext and technology-focused STAR Market in Shanghai have adopted an American-style IPO system. Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/beijing-stock-exchange-clears-companies-list-nov-15-filings-2021-11-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos