Business
McDonald’s Mariah Carey menu to feature free food deals December 13-24
McDonald’s next celebrity collab could be whatever you want for Christmas: The fast food chain announced on Wednesday it is teaming up withMariah careyfor 12 days of free food.
The chain has already rolled out limited-time celebrity meals based on celebrity-favorite McDonald’s orders, including the Saweetie meal last summer and “Famous Orders” withBTS, J. Balvinand Travis Scott.
But the upcoming “Mariah Menu,” which kicks off December 13, is different and features one free item selected each day until Christmas Eve with a minimum purchase of $ 1 on the McDonalds mobile app.
“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonalds, and of course each of us has our take out order,” Carey said in a statement, adding hers was the cheeseburger with extra pickles. -time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.
In a YouTube video for McDonald’s, Carey said the menu items included “food that you and I love.”
Last year before Christmas, McDonald’s had 11 days of app offers featuring favorite menu items from iconic holiday characters like Frosty the Snowman, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch and Santa Claus.
Carey is the second woman to feature in McDonald’s American Celebrity Campaign. The singer kicked off the holiday season early, announcing on November 1 that “it was time” to get into the holiday spirit with hericonic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”,which came out 27 years ago.
A Texas bar recently pissed off some fans and got a response from Carey herself after prohibit customers from playing their Christmas classic until December 1, when it can only be played once per night.
Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s U.S. vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with vacations like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the coming season ”.
McDonald’s said the menu items will be served in “fun and festive wrapping” that “Lambily and McDonalds fans will love.” Carey often calls her fansLambily a combination of the word lamb and family.
Mariahs Christmas: The Magic Continues “will debut on Apple TV + in December after the streaming service had the “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” Last year. This year’s special will mark her first and only performance of her new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas”, with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
Prior to the collaboration with Scott in September 2020, McDonald’s hadn’t had a celebrity meal for nearly 30 years when it teamed up with Michael Jordan in 1992 for the McJordan. Scott ate at shortage of key ingredientsAcross the country.
McDonald’s Mariah menu offers
The freebies will be available at participating stores and each is valid once per day with a minimum purchase of $ 1 on the McDonald’s mobile app, tax free. More details will be available on the app.
- December 13: Big Mac
- December 14: McChicken
- Dec 15 : Bakery item
- December 16: Six Piece Chicken McNuggets
- December 17: Cheeseburger
- December 18: rolls
- December 19: McDouble
- December 20: apple pie
- December 21: McMuffin sausage with egg
- December 22: Double cheeseburger
- December 23: Sausage cookie
- December 24: Chocolate chip cookies
Contribution: Hannah Yasharoff and Jay Cannon, USA TODAY
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.
