Veterans Day 2021: what’s open, what’s closed on Thursday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, exchanges, stores, restaurants

Veterans Day 2021 is Thursday, November 11.

It is an annual day to honor the men and women who have served in the United States military.

Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all military veterans, is sometimes confused with Memorial day, the feast of the end of May which honors those who died during their military service.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day 2021.

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?

Veterans Day is a national and federal holiday.

It’s the eighth of 11 federal holidays in 2021, with Thanksgiving and Christmas to follow.

Veterans Day began in 1926, founded as an annual day to remember all U.S. military veterans, past and present.

Is there a mail delivery on Veterans Day 2021?

There will not be mail delivered on Veterans Day, but FedEx and UPS will always make deliveries. UPS stores will remain open.

However, some deliveries, such as UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations, may take an additional business day of transit time due to the Federal Holiday (USPS), according to the UPS website.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day 2021?

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed, although self-service kiosks will still be available in some locations for deposits.

Are banks open on Veterans Day 2021?

Most banks will be closed for Veterans Day.

The following banks should be closed:

Are stores open on Veterans Day 2021?

Most retailers will be open. Some will have sales, either because of Veterans Day or the early Black Friday deals. You can find big savings online at Walmart and Amazon, to name a few.

You can find a full list of open stores here.

Will grocery stores be open on Veterans Day 2021?

Most grocery stores should be open, but some may have reduced hours for the holidays. Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information on opening and closing times, as these can vary by location.

The following large supermarket chains in New Jersey are expected to be open on Veterans Day:

Are there any offers for Veterans Day 2021?

We scoured the internet and couldn’t find any real deals for Veterans Day, but you can take advantage of these top five Black Friday sales:

Are the restaurants open on Veterans Day 2021?

Most restaurants should be open for take-out, delivery, and in-person meals. Customers should check with specific restaurants for exact times and information.

Is the scholarship closed on Veterans Day 2021?

The New York Stock Exchange is open Thursday, November 11.

Nasdaq exchanges will also be open. However, bond markets will be closed.

Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations open on Veterans Day 2021?

All Motor Vehicle Commission offices will be closed to observe Veterans Day. In addition, all offices and courts in the State of New Jersey are closed for the holidays.

Are NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operating on regular schedules for Veterans Day 2021?

New Jersey Transit will observe Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Runners must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to check arrival and departure times.

PATH will operate on a weekday schedule and SEPTA will operate on a regular schedule.

When is the next federal holiday?

The next federal holiday is Thanksgiving Day on November 25, followed by Christmas Day on December 25.

For more on the history of Veterans Day, watch the video below:

Our journalism needs your support. Please register today at NJ.com

Katherine Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected]. Do you have any advice? Tell us at nj.com/tips.