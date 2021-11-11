Stock Futures Drift After Tech Drop, Disney Shares Dive After Profit Drop





Equity futures drifted sideways on Wednesday night after a technology-induced drop in major stock indexes, with traders reflecting on signs that high inflation was still spilling over into the recovering economy. As the market closed on Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell for a straight session, returning more gains after eight straight sessions of advances to kick off November trading. With no notable economic data expected Thursday due to Veterans Day, investors have had to continue responding to the latest batch of mixed economic data. And meanwhile, a few closely watched companies have missed quarterly earnings estimates, although most companies in the S&P 500 have beaten expectations throughout the third quarter earnings season to date. After the market closed on Wednesday, Dow-component Disney (SAY) reported disappointing sales and profits as Disney + subscriber growth slowed more than expected. Beyond Meat (PARND) also offered weak revenue guidance for the current quarter, indicating continued sluggishness in sales trends for the maker of plant-based meat alternatives. Elsewhere, however, high demand for shares of electric vehicles and shares of newly listed companies showed little sign of abating after Rivian Automotive (RIVN) public debut. The Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker stock closed 29% higher from its IPO price of $ 78 per share on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq. A larger-than-expected jump in the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index was of particular concern to traders on Wednesday, suggesting that high price pressures were still present in many categories. The print also overshadowed other bullish economic data on the labor market recovery, such as the first jobless claims have fallen to hit a new low in the pandemic era last week. The broadest measure of consumer price changes rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, the largest annual increase in 31 years. The story continues Get updates on the latest business developments straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address Success! You have subscribed to the Yahoo newsletter. “That certainly tells us, I think, that the price pressures are more persistent. Matthew Luzzetti, chief economist for Deutsche Bank in the United States, told Yahoo Finance Live. Importantly, the rigidity of inflation also suggests that the Federal Reserve will need to step in earlier than expected to raise interest rates to help contain price increases. The markets are price in a first increase to raise rates from their current near zero levels by mid-2022, but other impressions showing high inflation could push those expectations forward, Luzzetti added. And already, the outlook for consumer inflation has improved dramatically, with the New York Federal Reserve Report This Week that consumer short-term inflation expectations have reached an all-time high of 5.7%. “We think the Fed is going to have to hike rates next year. They’ve signaled they’re going to go down until the middle of the year, and that’s our benchmark at this point,” Luzzetti said. “But if you continue to see price pressures like this over the next several months and more persist, it could force them to act sooner than expected.” 6:11 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures drop ahead of inflation data Here’s where the markets were trading on Wednesday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +3 points (+ 0.06%), at 4,645.00

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : -8 points (-0.02%), at 35,984.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +12.5 points (+ 0.08%) to 15,993.00 A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

