Is the scholarship closed on Veterans Day? No, but the bond market is — here’s why.

Veterans Day intended to honor American military men and women on Thursday, and as a result, bond markets will be closed on the federal holiday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, known as Sifma, has traditionally recommended closing the bond market based on the New York Federal Reserve’s vacation schedule.

As for money transfers, private banks can choose to close, stay open, or shorten their hours. The Federal Reserve Bank and all of its offices and branches are closed on all federal holidays, including Veterans Day. No mail will be delivered the same day.

However, by trading on the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.66%,
S&P 500 SPX index,
-0.82%
and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
-1.66%
will operate normally, opening at 9:30 a.m. ET and closing at 4 p.m.

Veterans Day is one of the unusual trading days in the United States where bond markets are closed while stock exchanges remain open.

Veterans Day was once celebrated by the stock and bond markets as early as 1938 (some date back to 1921). In 1938, Veterans Day was declared a legal holiday to be celebrated on November 11, known as Armistice Day. The stock market observed Veterans Day with a brief two-minute stop from 1954 to 2006, but that ended in 2007.

Over the years, the date and the name of the party have changed.

The Armistice Day calendar has fluctuated: a celebration of World War I veterans and dedication to the cause of world peace, according to the site militaire.coms.

In 1954, the term Armistice was replaced by Veterans by the United States Congress, in recognition of veterans of World War II and the Korean War. November 11 was retained as the designated day. Memorial Day, also honors the United States armed forces, but honors those who died while serving in the military.

In 1968, under the so-called Uniforms Holiday Act, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, Veterans Day was moved to the last Monday in October. Another change followed soon after. In 1975, President Gerald Ford postponed the party to November 11 from 1978, which is held today. This means that the day on which the public holiday is observed changes, sometimes outside the normal working week.

So, on Thursday, when trading the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,
1.553%
and the 30-year long bond TMUBMUSD30Y,
1.909%
will not happen, stocks, currencies and other markets, such as GCZ21 gold,
-0.11%
and CL.1 crude oil,
+ 0.18%,
will be actively negotiated.

Other stock indices elsewhere in the world, including the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,
+ 0.22%
and British FTSE 100 UKX,
+ 0.91%,
will work normally.

