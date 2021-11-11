Inventories stable, oil rebounds ahead of US inflation data





Oil extends gains to hit two-week peak

Global S&P 500 futures are stable

Rising PPI in China; US CPI nervously awaited LONDON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Global stocks stabilized below this week’s highs and oil prices rose in nervous markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data later today. The U.S. Consumer Price Index for October is forecast by a Reuters poll of economists to an annualized rate of 4.3% on the closely watched core measure, compared to the average annual inflation target of 2% from the US Federal Reserve. “We know inflation is high right now, the stock markets don’t expect it to stay too high for too long,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. The mood could change if there were signs that inflationary pressures were moving beyond supply chain concerns, he added. Brent and US crude futures extended their gains in a fourth session, hitting two-week highs around $ 85 a barrel, after industry data showed stocks of US crude fell unexpectedly last week. The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) was stable and S&P 500 futures were also flat after Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, ending a multi-day rally of consecutive highs as the end of A consensus-beating earnings season is looming. . European stocks (.STOXX) gained 0.18%, helped by energy stocks, but also remained below recent highs, while the UK’s FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.36%. Another inflation warning has come from Chinese factory exit prices, which are rising to their highest level in a quarter of a century. Read more The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) reversed earlier losses to gain 0.16%. Shares of Chinese real estate developer Fantasia Holdings (1777.HK) fell as much as 50%, before recovering some losses, after a six-week trading hiatus as the company warned it may not be in able to cope with his debts. Oxford Economics analysts said they expected China’s real estate slowdown to be “contained,” but added that “with changing demographics, the high number of empty apartments and the over-indebtedness of some large real estate developers, the huge Chinese real estate sector could collapse further “. Hong Kong stocks (.HSI) also gained ground, gaining 0.75% after hitting their one-month low. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.6%, penalized by rising commodity costs. The dollar gained 0.19% against the safe haven yen at 113.10 after hitting a one-month low on Tuesday, while the euro fell 0.22% to $ 1.1566. The dollar index rose 0.19% to 94.15. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 2.4 basis points to 1.4728% after hitting a six-week low of 1.4150% on Tuesday. Eurozone bond yields also rose, with the German 10-year yield, the benchmark for the block, rising one basis point to -0.29%, slightly above the seven-week low of -0.299% hit Tuesday. Brent crude futures were at $ 85.16 a barrel, up 0.44%, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.1% to $ 84.19 a barrel, adding to Tuesday’s 2.7% gain. Gold and Bitcoin were the main beneficiaries of the market turmoil, with gold rising about 3.5% in one week to $ 1,826 an ounce and Bitcoin hovering at $ 66,778 after hitting a low. record $ 68,564 a day ago. Read more Editing by Michael Perry, Sam Holmes and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/global-markets-wrapup-3-2021-11-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos