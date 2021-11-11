Invest in Carnival Cruise Line Stock (CCL)





Carnival Corp. (CCL) is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies. It operates global cruise lines, including its main brand Carnival Cruise Line, as well as Princess Cruises, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Cunard and others. The company operates 87 vessels sailing to more than 700 ports around the world, handling nearly 13 million passengers each year. Carnival Corp. and Carnival plc operate a dual-listed company. The common shares of Carnival Corp. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CCL, and Carnival plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol CCL and as a US depository stock (ADS) on the NYSE under the symbol CUK. The two companies operate as if they were one economic enterprise. They have a single senior management team and identical boards of directors. The company started out as Carnival Cruise Line, established in 1972 by Ted Arison. It made an initial public offering (IPO) of 20% of its ordinary shares in 1987. Carnival Corp. was incorporated in Panama in 1974, while Carnival plc was incorporated in England and Wales in 2000. On April 22, 2003, Carnival Corp. and Carnival plc began trading on the NYSE and LSE. Carnival is headquartered in Miami, Florida. The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company is Arnold W. Donald. Carnival is classified as a member of the Consumer Staples (Consumer Discretionary) sector, operating in the hospitality, restaurant and leisure industry. The company’s direct competitors include cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND). It also faces competition from the broader travel and tourism industry, including resorts, casinos, and theme parks. For fiscal 2020, ended November 30, 2020, Carnival reported a net loss of $ 10.2 billion on revenue of $ 5.6 billion. Key points to remember Carnival operates global cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, and others.

Carnival engaged in both a major junk bond sale and a $ 2.3 billion refinancing of high-priced debt in October, as it cuts short-term debt maturities and releases the ships. Recent Carnival Developments Bloomberg reported on October 20, 2021 that Carnival had sold a junk bond that rose in value by $ 2 billion. Carnival’s offer of 7.5-year unsecured notes, up from the original target of $ 1.5 billion, priced at a reported yield of 6%. The deal follows a $ 2.3 billion loan sale earlier in October. During the pandemic, Carnival has focused on cleaning the trail of short-term debt maturities as it begins to put its ships back into service, Bloomberg said. Management expects higher cash consumption in the fourth quarter with a return to positive free cash flow by mid-2022.

On October 12, 2021, Carnival announced that John Padgett was the new President of Princess Cruises, effective immediately. Padgett was previously Director of Experience and Innovation for Carnival Corp. since 2014. What’s going on with Carnival and COVID-19? Carnival suspended guest cruise operations in mid-March 2020 due to the global impact of COVID-19. The company resumed its limited guest activities as part of a gradual return to service in September 2020. In its report on results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended February 28, 2021, the company announced that the first cruises are taking place with adjusted passenger capacity and improved health protocols. AIDA Cruises resumed guest cruising activities in March 2021. In its second quarter fiscal 2021 report for the period ending May 31, 2021, Carnival planned to render guest services to 42 vessels by year end, representing more than 50% of capacity. As of August 31, 2021, eight of the company’s nine brands had resumed guest cruising operations, with 35% of the company’s capacity operating with guests on board. Carnival Cruise Line has a wide range of detailed COVID-19 protocols in place. These include pre-cruise questionnaires and tests for vaccinated passengers, as well as proof of vaccination required at terminals prior to boarding. Vaccine exemptions for certain Caribbean destinations are currently available for a small number of children under 12, as well as adolescents and adults with health conditions confirmed by their medical provider that prevent them from to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, as well as an antigen test on boarding and retesting within 24 hours of disembarkation. Unvaccinated guests must also show proof of travel insurance coverage in some cases and may only disembark at ports of call when they have booked a Carnival sponsored bubble tour. Faq When did Carnival restart its cruises? Carnival re-launched cruises from the United States on July 3, 2021. That day, the Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston, Texas. Who is the CEO of Carnival? The CEO of Carnival since 2013 is Arnold W. Donald. Donald was previously President and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council from 2010 to 2012 and of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International from 2006 to 2008. He has also held senior positions at Merisant Co. and Monsanto Co. Has Carnival (CCL) ever split its shares? Yes. Carnival has split its stock twice: December 14, 1994: 2 for 1 division of ordinary shares.

June 12, 1998: 2 for 1 split of ordinary shares. Does the Carnival (CCL) pay a dividend? No, Carnival does not pay a dividend. How many Carnival (CCL) shares are there? As of September 22, 2021, Carnivals shares had 981,048,453 shares outstanding.

