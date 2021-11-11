Investing in Pfizer Shares (PFE)





Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a global pharmaceutical company focused on disease prevention and the development of treatments and cures for a range of diseases. The company generates the majority of its revenue through the manufacture and sale of biopharmaceuticals. Pfizer’s activity is organized around the following therapeutic areas: internal medicine; oncology; hospital; vaccines, inflammation and immunology; and rare diseases. The company has its origins in the founding of Charles Pfizer & Co. in Brooklyn, NY, in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart. The company grew in the late 1800s and early 1900s, remaining a private company until June 1942 when it first offered shares of its common stock to the public. It was the first mass producer of the “wonder drug” penicillin in the 1940s and generated over $ 1 billion in sales by the early 1970s. Pfizer has become one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world with a market capitalization of $ 251.3 billion as of November 3, 2021. Pfizer’s head office is in New York. Albert Bourla is the current CEO of the pharmaceutical giant. Pfizer is classified as a member of the S&P 500 healthcare industry and operates in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer’s main competitors are Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), Swiss company Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY). Pfizer reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $ 9.6 billion on annual revenue of $ 41.9 billion in its fiscal 2020 (FY). Key points to remember Pfizer develops, manufactures and distributes biopharmaceuticals to treat and cure a variety of diseases.

Pfizer’s third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenue, fueled by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, have exceeded analysts’ expectations. Recent developments On November 2, 2021, Pfizer released financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 3, 2021. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues exceeded analyst consensus estimates. Adjusted EPS increased 129% on revenue growth of 134% from the previous year quarter. This is the fastest rate of quarterly revenue growth in at least the past three years and is mainly driven by sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (See questions and answers below for more details.)

On October 29, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, which was co-developed with German company BioNTech SE (BNTX), to for use by children 5 to 11 years old. of age. The FDA said the vaccine for this age group should be given in a primary series of two doses, 3 weeks apart. This is a lower dose than for people 12 years of age and older. (See questions and answers below for more details.) What Happens With The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine? In 2020, Pfizer co-developed with BioNTech a vaccine against COVID-19, the virus whose rapid spread prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global pandemic in March 2020. On December 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive Emergency Use Clearance (EUA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine has been approved for emergency use for people 16 years of age and older. In May. On October 10, 2021, the FDA expanded the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years old. The FDA gave full approval to the vaccine on August 23, 2021, after reviewing the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech. Both companies completed their BLA submission in May 2021. It was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval. It is now marketed under the name Comirnaty. On September 22, 2021, the FDA amended the EUA for the vaccine, approving its use as a single booster dose administered at least six months after the completion of the initial doses for the following people: people 65 years of age and older; people aged 18 to 64 at high risk of severe COVID-19; and people aged 18 to 64 who are frequently exposed to COVID-19 as it puts them at risk of serious complications. On October 29, 2021, the FDA extended the EUA for the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. Faq Has Pfizer (PFE) ever split its shares? Pfizer has divided its stock 5 times in total: July 1, 1983: a 2 for 1 split.

April 1, 1991: a 2 for 1 split.

July 3, 1995: a 2 for 1 split.

July 1, 1997: a 2 for 1 split.

July 1, 1999: a 3-to-1 split. Does Pfizer (PFE) pay a dividend? Yes, Pfizer pays a regular quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.39 per share. How many Pfizer (PFE) shares are there? As of August 9, 2021, Pfizer had 5,606,688,356 common voting shares outstanding. Who is the CEO of Pfizer? Albert Bourla, who has worked at Pfizer for over 25 years, is currently the CEO and President of the company. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in January 2019, he was Chief Operating Officer (COO) from January 2018. Between February 2016 and December 2018, Bourla was President of the Global Vaccines, Oncology and Global Health business group. Pfizer audience. He was President and General Manager of the company’s Established Products business from 2010 to 2013. Bourla held several other positions between 1993, when he joined the company, and 2010. Which drugs make the most money for Pfizer? Pfizer’s top 5 selling drugs globally in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were: Comirnaty (vaccines), used to vaccinate against COVID-19, with nearly $ 13.0 billion in revenue from direct sales and revenue from alliances.

The Prevnar family (vaccines), used to vaccinate against pneumococcal disease, with more than $ 1.4 billion in revenue.

Ibrance (oncology), used to treat certain breast cancers, with nearly $ 1.4 billion in sales.

Eliquis (internal medicine), used to treat non-valvular atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, with more than $ 1.3 billion in revenue from direct sales and alliance revenue.

Xeljanz (inflammation and immunology), used to treat certain types of arthritis, with sales of approximately $ 0.6 billion.

