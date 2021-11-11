Pre-market stocks: Rivian is the largest US IPO since Facebook





What’s going on: The company valued its stock above the expected range of $ 78 apiece, raising it around $ 11.9 billion. This is the biggest gain for an American company since Facebook made $ 16 billion in 2012.

The initial public offering is the world’s largest of the year and the 12th-highest on record, according to data provider Refinitiv.

The shares started trading at $ 106.75, a jump of 37%, before closing the day up 29%. That valued Rivian at nearly $ 86 billion, more than General Motors, which has a market value of $ 85 billion, and Ford, which has a market capitalization of $ 80 billion.

The only automakers lagging behind by Rivian are the owner of Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, Daimler.

What is driving the hype? After some turbulence, stocks of electric vehicles are hot again. At the end of last month, Tesla became the first automaker to be worth over $ 1 trillion . Shares of Lucid Motors, which recently began deliveries of its luxury Air sedan, have climbed nearly 350% this year. There is a huge market opportunity as the world tries to wean itself off its dependence on fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency, there were 10 million electric cars on the roads by the end of 2020. By 2030, that number could reach 145 million or more if governments meet ambitious climate targets. Investors see Rivian as a prime candidate to take advantage of this change. The company has an agreement to deliver 100,000 vehicles to Amazon by 2025. It may also try to strike deals with other logistics companies. “Rivian’s order flow and Amazon support are key validation signals for investors,” said Asad Hussain, senior emerging technology analyst at PitchBook. But Rivian is far from a mature company. It didn’t start producing and delivering vehicles until September (yes, two months ago). And it faces huge challenges to scale up manufacturing in an environment that baffles even the biggest players. The valuation of the company “involves a ridiculous amount of production” over the next decade, David Trainer, CEO of research firm New Constructs, told me. Rivian must produce more than a million vehicles by the end of the decade to justify its rich valuation, according to Trainer. Tesla, which began production in 2008, shipped just under 500,000 cars last year. “It took Tesla over a decade to reach a level that Rivian is supposed to double,” Trainer said. Volkswagen VLKAF General Motors DG In addition, it will face major competition, as traditional car manufacturers likeandinvest billions in the production of their own electric cars. Trainer said valuations from companies like Tesla and Rivian seem to indicate that traditional brands “were all going to go bankrupt, even though many of them established sales of electric vehicles.” The takeaway: The market is teeming with liquidity following unprecedented stimulus from central banks and governments. This helped push market indices to ever higher highs and produced a record year for initial public offerings as investors seek new places to park their money. But in the midst of all the euphoria, it’s important to keep an eye on the fundamentals. Is this the biggest increase in consumer prices since 1990? Consumer prices continue to rise, frustrating buyers and worrying policymakers charged with controlling inflation. How big is the problem? New data released on Wednesday showed that over the past 12 months, prices rose 6.2%, the biggest increase since November 1990. The high CPI reading could undermine the Federal Reserve’s insistence that the phenomenon is transient and will recede as the disturbances from the pandemic subside. Unpacking the definition of “transient” has become Wall Street’s favorite sport. Dissent among investors has grown as companies continue to raise prices in an attempt to offset higher costs in labor, shipping and materials. “Our fundamental view remains that the underlying imbalances of supply and demand, as president [Jerome] Powell said last week, largely settling down, leaving inflation close to the Fed’s target, “Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note to clients this week.” But it’s now clear that this process will take longer than initially expected, and the inflation overrun is likely to get worse before it improves. “ It just happened: Tyson Foods, Conagra and Kraft Heinz have notified retail customers in recent weeks that they will increase prices in January for certain frozen and chilled meats. Products that will see increases include Ball Park hot dogs and burgers and Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast, according to supplier letters viewed by CNN Business. Stores could choose to pass these higher prices on to buyers so they don’t lose money. On the radar: the cost of goods leaving Chinese factories exploded by a record rate last month, according to data released Wednesday. There are signs that this inflation is already trickling down to consumers. China’s CPI rose 1.5% in October, double the rate seen the month before. The end of an era for an American business icon General Electric TO GIVE , the industrial conglomerate founded by Thomas Edison in 1892 and a 20th century icon of American trading power, is to break up The company said on Tuesday it would split into three separate state-owned companies, expanding its business in aviation, health and energy. Investors applauded the move, pushing its share up 2.7%. Take a step back: the dismantling of the sprawling company built by Jack Welch, which led GE from 1981 to 2001 , shows how the corporate world and the market have changed over the past two decades. At its peak in early 2001, GE shares were worth over $ 500 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies on the planet. But the 2008 financial crisis hit GE Capital hard, and the company made a disastrous bet on the fossil fuel industry as the world turned to renewable and cleaner energy solutions. GE had to sell assets to pay off its massive debt load. What’s left of the business is only worth $ 122 billion. IBM IBM Overview: The GE redesign is part of a larger trend. Investors are pushing companies to simplify their operations. Japanese Toshiba is also consider a plan to divide into three distinct societies. Last week,spun off its infrastructure services business under the Kyndryl name. The powerful conglomerate could recover. But for now, at least, it’s decidedly old-fashioned. Following Disney SAY 23andMe and Wendy’s publish their results before the US markets open., Affirm, Beyond Meat, Honest Company and SoFi follow after closing. Also today: The U.S. Consumer Price Index arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET. Coming tomorrow: Profits from Tapestry, Weibo, Yeti and Lordstown Motors. Chris Isidore contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/10/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos