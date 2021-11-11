7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Netherlands as the number of active cases reaches 41

Newfoundland and Labrador reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in the Central Health Region: two people under 20, one in their 50s, and one 70 or older.

The other three new cases are in the Eastern Health Region: a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and a person 70 years or older.

The new cases, minus two new recoveries, bring the province’s active case count to 41, with 24 at Eastern Health, 15 at Central Health and two at Western Health. There are no known active cases in Labrador-Grenfell Health Region.

The health ministry said it could not provide an updated total of COVID-19 tests performed due to a computer failure caused by the recent cyberattack on the province’s health system. COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are still available during the outage.

The ministry also released two travel advisories on Wednesday, asking anyone who has traveled on WestJet flight WS328 from Toronto to St. John’s, departing November 1, to organize a COVID-19 test.

Passengers who traveled on the same numbered flight on November 6 and who were seated in rows one to four are also advised to book a test.

Symptomatic passengers are required to self-isolate for up to 24 hours after their symptoms disappear or they have a negative COVID-19 test result.

The province’s next update is expected on Friday.