Nykaa makes successful stock market debut





The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa had a successful listing on the Indian stock markets on Wednesday, with its share price rising nearly 100%, more than in line with investors’ expectations. Nykaa Indias, the first profitable startup to move towards an IPO, had valued its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,125 per share, which rose 80% at the opening on Indian stock markets. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> During the day, Nykaa’s share price never really fell and closed at Rs 2,208 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a gain of 96% over its IPO price. . This was a 9.42% gain from the pre-opening market opening of Rs 2,018 per share. Prior to listing, Nykaa shares had a 60-65% premium on the gray market. Nykaa’s market cap also hit Rs 1.04,42,232.93 lakh crore. The volume of shares traded was 3.43.24.631 while the value was Rs 7.17.230.33 lakh. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Nykaa’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through the book building road, comprising a new issue of Rs 630 crore and an Offer to Sell (OFS) of Rs 4,721.92 crore The IPO price range was Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125. With it, investment banker turned entrepreneur Falguni Nayar became India’s newest self-made billionaire. Falgunis net worth topped $ 6.5 billion after listing. < class=""> < class=""> To verify Your storyfull coverage of TechSparks 2021 here. Click here to download Your Stories Tech50 Report. The interview < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> In an insightful panel discussion, Anil Sharma, engineer emeritus at Intuit, and Global PayEXAbhilash Edakadampil explains how cloud solutions can drive business growth, its future, and why migrating to the cloud is not just a technology decision, but a decision that affects the entire business. Editors’ choice: Inside micro VC Fund BLinC Invest India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem continues to witness the rush of entrepreneurs and a new generation of venture capital (VC) firms keen to grow these businesses early on. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> One such specialist venture capital firm is the Mumbai-based company BlinC Invest, co-founded in 2014 by Amit Ratanpal. He and his partner RK Rangan believe in rolling up your sleeves and working with startups rather than just writing checks. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> Start-up spotlight Building a successful D2C brand of Gwalior Nitin and Jia Pamnani, founders of the Gwalior-based startup iTokri, not only built a D2C brand in 2012 when e-commerce was not as popular as it is today, but also survived the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on emerging trends. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> During this festive period, the startup welcomed more than 500,000 visitors. With the recovery of the handcraft and handloom industry after COVID-19, iTokri also saw 20% growth during a festive 30-day sales event. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> News update < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Before you go, stay inspired with < class=""> < class=""> Think big but start small. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa Now get the daily capsule delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

