COP26 sees promises of transition to electric vehicles, but key countries are silentExBulletin

Drew Angerer / Getty Images A group of governments, automakers and others have signed a deal move to 100% zero-emission sales of new cars and vans by 2040 worldwide and by 2035 in “major markets”. Fifteen countries have also agreed to a separate pledge to work towards 100% zero-emission sales of new trucks and buses by 2040. The agreements, which were both announced at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, have been hailed as an important step towards decarbonizing the auto industry. Cars and trucks emit about a fifth of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. But the chords were also remarkable for the names that were missing. The world’s largest auto markets, including the United States, China, Germany, South Korea, and Japan, were missing from the commitments, and the world’s two largest automakers (Toyota and Volkswagen) did not no longer signed. “COP26 marks the end of the road for the internal combustion engine. Today we are seeing significant commitments from manufacturers, investors, fleet operators, countries, cities, states and regions, ”said Helen Clarkson, CEO of the nonprofit. Climate Group, in a statement. “Those who are not at the Transport Day table are on the wrong side of history,” she added. Cars and vans While not legally binding, the COP26 statement to accelerate the transition to 100% zero-emission new car and van sales sets a global target of 2040, with the transition to take place five years earlier. in the “main markets”. Automakers, including Ford and General Motors, have pledged to work towards the goal “supported by a business strategy consistent with the achievement of this ambition.” A group of cities, states and regional governments have said they will attempt to convert their fleets of cars and vans to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 at the latest. Signatories who represented “leading markets” pledged to offer assistance to developing countries and emerging markets to help them transition to new sales of zero-emission vehicles, although a similar pledge made by rich countries in the Paris Agreement in 2015 has not yet been respected. Trucks and buses The other commitment, led by the Netherlands and the non-profit group CALSTART, targets medium and heavy trucks and buses. “Globally, freight trucks and buses make up about 4% of the world’s road fleet, but are responsible for 36% of greenhouse gas emissions and over 70% of carbon dioxide emissions. nitrogen that contributes to local air pollution, ”said Cristiano Faanha, Global Manager of CALSTART. director, said in a statement. “This makes trucks and buses a very effective target for rapid decarbonization. “ Among the signatories were the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and Chile. The group has set an interim target that 30% of all new truck and bus sales will be zero-emission vehicles by 2030, with an overall goal of having all sales zero-emissions by 2040. They said the transition would require major investments in manufacturing batteries and electrical components as well as charging infrastructure. Faanha said the group has had discussions with other countries on joining the MoU.

