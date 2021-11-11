Why Katrina Kaif was listed on the Nykaa Stock Exchange





Katrina Kaif with Falguni Nayar at Nykaa Stock Exchange. (Image courtesy AFP) Strong points “We own a brand jointly with Katrina Kaif,” said Falguni Nayar

“It’s a brand that we created together,” she added.

“She is co-owner,” she said of Katrina Kaif New Delhi: Beauty start-up Nykaa’s public debut on Wednesday was a blockbuster in more ways than one – its market cap topped Rs 1 lakh crore, propelling founder Falguni Nayar into the world’s rich list. Actress Katrina Kaif added a bit of glamor to the ceremony for Nykaa’s shares to be listed on the National Stock Exchange or NSE – but her presence had a purpose. Katrina, dressed in a peach costume for the registration ceremony, and Nykaa are co-owners of a beauty brand and she was there as a business partner. Nykaa’s Bollywood Connection includes two other big names – Janhvi Kapoor is an Ambassador and Alia Bhatt is an investor in the start-up. Speaking to NDTV, Falguni Nayar said, “We own a brand jointly with Katrina Kaif called Kay Beauty. It’s a brand that we created together and she has helped us a lot in building the brand. She is a co-owner and she also conceptualized the brand and we are building it together. She is a business partner of Nykaa and that is how she was here today. Ms. Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now the most self-made billionaire woman. richest in India, Bloomberg reports. Watch Falguni Nayar’s interview with NDTV here: Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in October 2019 – she’s her own best commercial: Katrina Kaif, 38, is a former model who made her film debut in 2003 Boom. His list of credits includes Sarkar, Raajneeti, Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang! She often collaborated with Salman Khan in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, his suite Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Katrina currently stars alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, play in theaters. Its next releases include the third film of the tiger series and Phone Bhoot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/building-brand-together-why-katrina-kaif-was-at-nykaas-stock-market-listing-2605610 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos