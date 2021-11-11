Don’t wait for a stock market crash to buy this cheap stock





A stock market crash can be a great opportunity to buy great, high potential stocks at rock bottom prices. But since you don’t know when the next crash is coming and you want your money to work for you regardless of the general environment, finding cheap stocks is a more convenient way to buy companies that are trading at valuations. weak and which you can expect to grow. . A company whose shares were recently slammed isDigital insurance(NYSE: PAGS). But the fall in stocks may have more to do with investor fears than trade issues, which presents an opportunity. Fintech in one of the largest markets in the world PagSeguro, which means “secure payment” in Portuguese, is a financial technology company that works with individuals and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil. It operates like an American fintech company Square, providing its users with payment solutions and point-of-sale (POS) devices, digital banking and other features. The company says its mission is to “disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil”, a market it says is “concentrated and under-penetrated”. It sounds like a recipe for success, and the business has grown in leaps and bounds. In the second quarter of this year, the consolidated total payment volume (POS) grew 154% year-on-year to nearly 102 billion Brazilian reals (nearly 19 billion dollars at recent exchange rates), with revenue up 75% to almost 2.4 billion reals (or about 433 million dollars). The banking division was particularly strong, up 341% from the same period of 2020, adding 2.1 million customers for a total of 11.2 million. 85% POS growth. Growth is slowing now that the country has overtaken its corona coupon program, but it remains strong. PagSeguro’s stock plunged in early October after the Central Bank of Brazil announced it would cap interchange fees on prepaid card transactions. These form part of the company’s revenue, but management said it was not worried about the effect of the new law, which it said could have only a “negligible impact.” “on the whole of the activity. A second response indicated that it would actually benefit from the new law if and when it comes into force, because while it may lose revenue as a result of interchange fees imposed on prepaid cards, it also pays fees. interchange fees as part of the acquiring portion of the transaction, and those fees would decrease. Either way, it’s understandable that this creates confusion for investors and volatility for the stock. It also means that the company could face other regulatory risks in the future. I would say investors need to get the big picture here. PagSeguro has several businesses and sources of income and works in an emerging market where there are a lot of opportunities. A stock that is behind the opportunity PagSeguro’s action has not been very successful so far. At recent prices, it has gained around 20% since its first day of trading in 2018, and is down 40% in 2021. At that low price, it is trading at around 48 times earnings over 12 months. Square, on the other hand, is trading at nearly 232 times trailing profits, although it is not growing as fast – although admittedly its TPV is more than double that of PagSeguro, and it has grown by 43% in the third which has just been released. trimester. In this case, the market does not give PagSeguro a bonus based on the potential due to the problems of the current environment. This means that there is a risk in buying stocks. But the potential still exists and the price should catch up at some point. Investors should consider buying stocks before this happens.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/11/10/dont-wait-for-a-market-crash-to-buy-this-cheap-sto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos