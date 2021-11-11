Stock futures are muted after sell-off induced by hot inflation data





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 8, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters US equity futures were little changed Thursday morning after a massive sell off on Wall Street. Dow futures contracts rose only 4 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts both hovered in slightly positive territory. Disney shares fell more than 4% in after-hours trading after the media giant missed the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney + subscribers were also below estimates. Major averages fell on Wednesday after a hot inflation report pushed bond yields higher. The rise in yields put particular pressure on the growth pockets of the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 240 points, dragged down by about 3% losses at Salesforce and Nike. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformance, plunging 1.7% as the platforms Facebook-parentMeta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet all closed lower. The benchmark Russell 2000 small cap index fell 1.6% on Wednesday. CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends: Persistent inflation data was released on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index, which is a basket of goods ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% in October from a year ago , reaching its highest level in three decades. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.9% from the estimate of 0.6%. “Inflation remains stubbornly high, to the surprise of many who expected prices to come back to earth sooner,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. “The truth is, you can’t shut down a $ 20 trillion economy and not feel reboot shocks, but hopefully the supply chain issues will resolve over the next few quarters and inflation should also calm down. “ Following the CPI data, traders raised their expectations for the date of the Fed’s first rate hike. The federal funds futures market now sees a better chance that the first central bank interest rate hike will take place in July 2022. Investors also took refuge in inflation hedges like gold and bitcoin on Wednesday.

