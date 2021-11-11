Electric vehicle startup Rivian’s market capitalization overtakes Ford and GM Quartz





Shares of Rivians start-up electric vehicles (EVs) began trading at $ 106.75 per share today (Nov. 10), higher than the company’s previously predicted price of $ 78. His early days put Rivians’ valuation at $ 85.9 billion, exceeding the market caps of Ford and General Motors. The company has yet to make a profit from the electric trucks it manufactures, but nevertheless had the largest IPO in the United States in seven years, spurred in part by well-known backers such as Amazon, which is Rivians’ biggest investor. Rivian was created by RJ Scaringe, an engineering graduate from MIT in 2009, and has seen its stock rise almost 30% today despite losses of $ 2 billion in the past year and a half. The company is also the target of a lawsuit filed on November 4 by a former human resources manager alleging gender discrimination. It’s unprecedented, says Jay Ritter, professor of economics at the University of Florida and IPO expert. over a billion dollars in its IPO in 2000, a record for an American start-up at the time. Rivian has more liquidity and institutional backing than the former Corvis, but will face competition from other automakers in the EV space as it strives to live up to its valuation. Tesla paved the way for Rivian It’s hard to imagine Rivian generating the buzz he made today without Tesla. Electric Vehicle Company Elon Musks raised $ 226 million when it went public in 2010 and hasn’t achieved a full year of profitability until this year, but it is by far the most valuable automaker in the market today with a valuation of over $ 1 Trillion dollars as of October 25, although its valuation fellfollowing a massive sale this week. Despite Musk’s tendency to move the market by making business decisions on platforms like Twitter, the electric vehicle makers’ Model 3 car was the 16th best-selling car in the world last year, and is now the most popular vehicle in Europe. Rivian appears to be on Musks’ radar. In August, he criticized the company for filing an IPO when it had yet to deliver any vehicles. Debut puts other automakers on alert With a great start to the market comes great responsibility. At $ 100 billion, the company really has to run to justify that figure, says Ritter. Rivian still faces many hurdles as a publicly traded company. He had just finished 42 initial deliveries of its R1T model truck as of Oct. 22 and relies on a large order from Amazon for its near-term revenue. While the retailer has announced that it will buy 100,000 delivery vans from Rivian, the startup’s regulatory documents indicate that Amazon is not obligated to do so. Rivian will also face competition from more established brands that have had electric vehicles in the market for longer. About 160,000 people have pre-ordered Ford F-150 Electric Truck, the company said this week, when just under 50,000 customers have so far placed orders for the Rivians offerings. Legacy automakers, however, appear to be on high alert following Rivians’ debut. Although she didn’t mention Rivian specifically today, GM CEO Mary Barra said the high market valuations of electric vehicle manufacturers show that her business is so undervalued, and she sees their investment in electricity as a huge opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/2087713/electric-vehicle-startup-rivians-market-cap-exceeds-ford-gm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos