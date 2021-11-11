Beijing Stock Exchange opens Nov 15 with 10 new stocks set to debut





Beijing Stock Exchange Photo: VCG A total of 10 new shares will be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange on November 15, marking the official opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange. The 10 stocks, including Keda Automation Control, Anhui Jingsai Technology Co and other companies, all issued statements on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), known as the New Third Board, on Wednesday announcing that their shares will be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange. stock market on November 15. The paper.cn reported Thursday that at least 81 companies will be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, including 71 companies currently listed on NEEQ, which will be transferred to the Beijing Stock Exchange along with the 10 new shares. The 10 newly listed stocks will not have a change limit on the opening day, but companies transferring to the Beijing Stock Exchange from NEEQ will be subject to a 30 percent change limit for their stock transactions on the first day, while the closing price of the shares on their last trading day on the NEEQ will be the opening price for new listings on the exchange, according to the draft rules for trading and management of its members published by the Beijing Stock Exchange November 2. The draft rules will come into effect on opening day, along with other rules released by the national securities regulator in October, in addition to the 31 specific rules that provide guidance for introductions in October. stock market, fundraising and mergers and acquisitions, corporate regulation, securities trading and membership. management. The China Securities Regulatory Commission officially released a set of rules on the Beijing Stock Exchange on October 30, which cover areas such as financing, information disclosure, corporate governance, supervision and management. . World time

