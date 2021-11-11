Is the tide turning for Russia’s IPO wave?





A series of disappointing recent IPOs and abandoned deals have shone the record wave of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in Russia. Two mega-chords were discarded last week – carsharing company Delimobil and discount liquor retailer Mercury Retail – with analysts and investors pointing to high asking prices, strong international competition for investor money, low pool of funds institutional investors and fears that business owners are trying to cash in at the top of the market. “Investors have a lot of choice right now. Last week they could have participated in one of the twelve major IPOs in the United States – and as many this week, ”said Leonid Delitsyn, analyst at Moscow brokerage firm Finam. “The liquidity deployed through stimulus packages in many countries is entering the stock market, stimulating investment in sectors that investors might normally be afraid of. But that doesn’t mean that money is going to be given to everyone and for just any project. Delimobil was set to become one of the world’s first publicly traded carsharing companies and was considering a possible valuation of $ 1 billion. Mercury Retail – which operates the Red & White and Bristol alcohol retailer chains across Russia – was aiming for a valuation of $ 12 billion to $ 13 billion. Both were pulled at the last hour, after disappointing rounds of bookbuilding – when investors place orders for the number of shares they want and the price they are willing to pay in the days leading up to launch. Companies cited unfavorable “market conditions”. Analysts suspect the companies were pushed back by investors who disagreed with their valuations and, rather than lowering the price, decided to drop launches altogether.

The setbacks come amid Russia’s most active period for stock market launches in a decade. Following a shortage following the imposition of Western sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and alleged interference in the 2016 US election, liquidity has poured into the Russian market over the past 18 months. Since the start of the pandemic, Russian companies have raised more than $ 5.5 billion in new capital through IPOs, according to Mergermarket data – more than in the previous six years combined. Launches have included an online retailer Ozone, which became Russia’s first publicly traded e-commerce company, getting $ 1 billion in a listing on the US-based Nasdaq last year, and discount retailer FixPrice, which raised nearly $ 2 billion on the London Stock Exchange in March – the largest Russian listing since 2014. There are many more launches possible on the cards – health food retailer VkusVill, bailed out the lender Opening of the Bank, video streaming service IVI and discount clothing retailer Familia are among the most anticipated for the coming months. The St. Petersburg stock market, the SPB Exchange, is currently creating books with the goal of making $ 150 million and starting to trade publicly on its own stock exchange. Its launch will be a key indicator of investor appetite after the woes of Mercury Retail and Delimobil. But these two weren’t the only ones to stumble in the fragile return of Russian companies to global financial markets after the long period of drought. Two Russian gold mining companies withdrew their IPOs earlier this year, also citing unfavorable market conditions. More worrying for investors, four of the six companies that will debut this year are currently trading in the red, including FixPrice, whose share price is down more than 10%. “This is an alarming signal that suggests that during an IPO in the domestic market, sellers overestimate the value of the company,” said Alexander Abramov, economist and stock market expert at the Presidential Academy of Economics. National and Public Administration of Moscow. He pointed to an “insufficient” and “underdeveloped” pool of institutional investors in Russia, which has limited the sources of long-term stable investments that new companies can tap into. U-turns While analysts say different reasons sparked the turnaround at Delimobil and Mercury Retail, the setbacks have highlighted some of the hurdles Russian companies face when going public, even with stock markets in Russia and the rest of the world. the world at record levels. Car-sharing service Delimobil could have suffered from the sparkling share prices of global tech companies, according to Dmitry Polevoy of Loko Invest. Its position in a young industry with few other state-owned companies that investors can compare to has also undermined enthusiasm for the price range chosen by the company. Mercury also failed to attract investors with its high asking price, and Finam’s Delitsyn pointed to the underperformance of other listed Russian retail companies, headwinds in the form of rising inflation and fall quality of life, and the fact that the original shareholders were selling their stakes in the company – a possible sign that they were trying to plan their exit. While the successful launch of the online real estate platform Cian, whose price hit the top of its stated range last week, is seen by many as a sign of continued optimism and strong demand to buy. in new parts of the Russian economy, the structure of the deal has raised questions. Shareholders raised over $ 225 million of the $ 290 million raised, with an additional $ 30 million Go management bonuses, leaving little room for the company itself. Which highlights the dilemma faced with investors weighing certain individual listings – will the IPO help fuel the growth of the company, or are founders and early investors trying to make money at the top of the market? Despite the swings, analysts say Russia’s IPO pipeline is still in its strongest position for at least a decade. “Conditions have indeed tightened somewhat, but I don’t think the cancellation by individual companies is fully indicative of the prospects for new placements on the horizon for the next few years,” said Albert Koroev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments. brokerage. Potential for transformation While the majority of companies awaiting a listing enter the market – many consumer-focused and tech-focused companies – analysts see a potentially transformational effect for the Russian stock market. “The main drawback of the Russian stock market was its narrowness and the fact that it was limited to commodity companies and banks. This is finally starting to get corrected and the market is starting to expand. New companies are generally not from the commodities sector, which allows institutional and private investors to diversify their portfolios, ”said Igor Vagizoz, director of Russian financial advisory firm InvestLand. More well-known names and interesting companies becoming available to investors are expected to add further impetus to the explosion of retail investors in Russia in recent years, propelled by ultra-cheap mobile brokers and government tax incentives. . Vagizoz also believes that a less crowded group of new entrants to the stock market in the rest of the world in the coming months will help Russia. “In our opinion, the IPO boom in the United States is coming to an end, while it is only just beginning in Russia. The upcoming placement of SPB Exchange will give new impetus, ”he said. For Russian companies, public debuts will also remain popular, even if the market stumbles and some choose to hold back. This is because the benefits go far beyond the obvious financial incentives, said Polevoy of Loko Invest. “Many private companies [in Russia] consider placing stocks on the stock exchange as an affordable instrument to protect against “unfriendly” takeover attempts in an unfavorable investment and business environment. In this context, the interest of companies in IPOs will remain. “

