Business
India’s stock market is soaring, attracting investors at home and abroad
Until the pandemic, the India stock exchange was like another world that Dilip Kumar had never had a reason to visit. But like so many other people around the world who were stuck in their homes, he began to see it as the place to be.
Mr Kumar, a proposal administrator at an engineering firm in New Delhi, opened a free stock trading account through Zerodha, India’s largest online brokerage firm, and invested some of his savings in Indian Railways as well as a clothing retailer and movie chain.
I invested in all the things I used on a daily basis, he said. Since then he has had a big return in a short period of time, more than double his money in just over a year.
Many more want to be part of the action.
India’s booming stock market attracts both local novices and global investors to the stocks of financial, industrial and technology companies that dominate its listings. The MSCI India Index is up about 30 percent this year, nearly double the performance of the World Index, while the Indian benchmark of 30 S&P BSE Sensex stocks is up about 25 percent. percent. The two have set a seemingly unrelenting streak of records, soaring on factors such as straightforward demographics, government and fiscal policy, and geopolitical changes.
The enthusiasm is clear from the initial public offering this week for the parent company of the digital payment platform Paytm. The company hit its goal of raising $ 2.5 billion, making the largest bid in the country’s history and valuing the company at over $ 20 billion. The offer highlighted the dynamics of the financial and technological sectors in a country predominantly of young people adopting digital start-ups.
At the same time, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make India more self-reliant, a boon for domestic businesses offering everyday goods and services, while trying to bring more citizens and their money into the formal economy. And this spring, India’s central bank embarked on a bond buying program, a smaller version of the kind that sent stocks around the world soaring.
Combine these factors and it’s a recipe for a boom in retail investors: According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, new securities accounts are at an all time high.
There is pent-up demand among the upper middle class, which has rushed into the market, said Jiban Mukhopadhyay, professor emeritus of business economics at the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
Their confidence has been bolstered by the huge stakes foreign institutional investors are taking in companies that went public this year. The Abu Dhabi Sovereign Fund, the Texas Teachers’ Pension Fund and the University of Cambridge have totaled more than $ 1 billion in Paytm.
One reason: Foreign investors have recently turned to China, long the destination for those seeking high returns, as growth slows there and a powerful central government clamps down on big tech companies.
India is really standing out this year, with China decelerating, said Todd McClone, portfolio manager at William Blairs Emerging Markets Growth Fund. Its fund sharply reduced its allocation to China, shifting much of that money to Indian stocks, including conglomerate Reliance Industries, paint maker Asian Paints and specialty chemicals company SRF.
With accelerated growth, lots of great companies and all the demographics behind it, I think it’s given people a lot of confidence to come back into that market, he said.
It remains to be seen how sustainable the rally will be. Emerging markets like India can often be at the mercy of decisions made by investors on the other side of the globe. Oil prices are skyrocketing, posing a particular challenge for India, a major importer.
Economists also point to an uneven resumption of the pandemic which has plunged many Indians back into poverty. The economy plunged 21% in India’s first lockdown, small and medium-sized businesses that employ most of India’s workforce continue to falter, and the government is spending billions of dollars to mop up the growing number bad debts from banks.
But investors remain bullish: Wall Street analysts expect Indian companies to increase profits by more than 22% over the next 12 months calculated in dollars at a faster rate of growth than benchmarks in India. China or the United States.
Stock prices follow earnings, and Indian companies have the strongest fundamental momentum, said Brian Freiwald, emerging markets portfolio manager at Putnam Investments in Boston.
Part of the reason for the rapid rise of Indian markets can be attributed to 2016 and a policy of demonetization. Intended to curb money laundering, the policy banned the most widely distributed banknotes and wiped out the savings of families and small businesses overnight. But it has also supported companies like Paytm, an industry that has again benefited from the pandemic that has disrupted face-to-face transactions.
Market-friendly measures put in place by Indian policymakers are adding to the momentum. In February, Mr. Modis’ government proposed a budget that included more spending on health care and infrastructure. Then, two months later, the Reserve Bank of India launched the same type of quantitative easing programs that the Federal Reserve and other central banks instituted to support their national economies. Although it launched its bond buying program more than a year after the Fed started, India has benefited from a similar reaction from the stock market: stocks have taken off.
For global investors, it was a stark contrast to what was happening in China, which had already seen a rapid recovery after its pandemic shutdowns. Chinese policymakers began to withdraw some of their support for the economy earlier this year. Growth started to slow down to just 4.9% in the third quarter, putting pressure on indebted companies that rely on rapid and continued growth to pay off their creditors. At the same time, the Chinese government, under the increasingly centralized power of President Xi Jinping, has started to curb some of the country’s most important tech companies.
The backdrop has been unattractive for investors, and Chinese markets have posted some of the worst returns in the world this year.
India tends to do well when there is a problem in China, said Divya Mathur, emerging markets portfolio manager at financial management firm Martin Currie in Edinburgh.
As fast as the gains in Indian markets are, they remain fragile, experts say.
Emerging markets like India can be wrong, as global investors who have injected the money can withdraw it quickly, especially when central banks raise interest rates and attract capital from investors. India was hit by such a situation in 2013: when the Federal Reserve began to withdraw from low interest rate policies after the 2008 financial crisis, investors withdrew their money from India. Its currency, the rupee, plunged to a new low against the dollar and pushed the country to the brink of a financial crisis.
Fundamental demographic challenges await us as well. Young people who have helped accelerate the country’s adoption of new technologies will pressure the government to maintain rapid economic expansion. Over a quarter of India’s population, over 360 million people are under the age of 15, according to the World Bank.
As this young population matures, can India provide enough employment opportunities? asked Ajay Krishnan, a portfolio manager specializing in emerging markets at Wasatch Global Investors in Salt Lake City.
The pandemic also remains a threat: around a quarter of India’s population is fully vaccinated, making them vulnerable to a new wave of cases that could cause more economic damage and push more citizens into poverty.
Economics professor Mukhopadhyay said this momentum is a sign that market returns are not an indicator of broader prosperity.
The Indian stock market behaves like a pampered child, he said. It has practically nothing to do with the movement of the economy.
Sameer yasir contributed reports.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/11/business/india-stock-market.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]