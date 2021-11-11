India’s stock market is soaring, attracting investors at home and abroad

Until the pandemic, the India stock exchange was like another world that Dilip Kumar had never had a reason to visit. But like so many other people around the world who were stuck in their homes, he began to see it as the place to be.

Mr Kumar, a proposal administrator at an engineering firm in New Delhi, opened a free stock trading account through Zerodha, India’s largest online brokerage firm, and invested some of his savings in Indian Railways as well as a clothing retailer and movie chain.

I invested in all the things I used on a daily basis, he said. Since then he has had a big return in a short period of time, more than double his money in just over a year.

Many more want to be part of the action.

India’s booming stock market attracts both local novices and global investors to the stocks of financial, industrial and technology companies that dominate its listings. The MSCI India Index is up about 30 percent this year, nearly double the performance of the World Index, while the Indian benchmark of 30 S&P BSE Sensex stocks is up about 25 percent. percent. The two have set a seemingly unrelenting streak of records, soaring on factors such as straightforward demographics, government and fiscal policy, and geopolitical changes.