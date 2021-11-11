Dow Jones drops 240 points after CPI data shows inflation peaks in 30 years





Andrew Burton / Getty Images U.S. stocks saw their worst drop of the month on Wednesday after warmer-than-expected inflation data showed prices were rising at the fastest pace in decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 240 points lower. The Nasdaq composite and the benchmark S&P 500 also closed lower. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.551% on Wednesday from 1.431% on Tuesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Here’s where the U.S. indexes were shortly after the 4 p.m. ET close on Wednesday: The Consumer Price Index – a key measure of inflation nationwide – rose 6.2% year-on-year, the fastest annual inflation rate since 1990. It also showed that price growth had accelerated after the one-year jump in September. CPI rose 0.9% in October, higher than the 0.6% estimated by economists polled by Bloomberg. The reading marks an acceleration from the 0.4% gain seen in September and the biggest one-month jump since 2008. According to Lon Erickson, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, rising inflationary pressures are weighing on both stocks and bonds and could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. “ T-bills and sovereign yields of developed countries around the world have risen as Fed market prices decline and future federal fund rate hikes, “Erickson said in a note Wednesday. Investors think the Fed will be patient, he added, but every month it looks like the central bank’s “transitional” thesis is being put to the test. But for Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial, the central bank maintains its view that inflation will be short-lived despite price pressures at all levels. It is, however, “stickier than initially expected,” he noted. “Higher than expected inflation is obviously not what most want to see, but keep in mind there is no shortage of factors that could turn the tide in due course,” he said on Wednesday. in a note. Coinbase Global Slipped 11% After Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange In The United States reported third quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Rivian climbed 46% on its stock market debut, giving the electric truck maker a market valuation of over $ 110 billion on a fully diluted basis. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit a new high of $ 69,000 on Wednesday moments after U.S. inflation data showed prices were rising at the fastest rate in 30 years. Twitter is launching a team called Twitter Crypto which is dedicated to delving deeper into the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space and “all things blockchain and web3”. Oil prices fell after the Energy Information Administration report showed inventories increased last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.58% to $ 81.14 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, fell 2.80% to $ 82.41 per barrel. Gold, another widely regarded inflation hedge, edged up 0.91% to $ 1,846.53 an ounce.

