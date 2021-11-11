Indian stock markets could remain under pressure; Tata Steel, Zomato, Zee in brief

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets may remain under pressure on Thursday as SGX Nifty trends suggest a weak opening in Indian benchmarks.

On Wednesday, the Sensex BSE finished at 60,352.82, down 80.63 points or 0.13% and the Nifty was at 18,017.20, down 27.05 points or 0.15%.

Inflation fears put pressure on Asian stocks and supported the dollar on Thursday after overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, bolstering prices arguments for more rapid Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Back home, Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer Product, Piramal Enterprises, HAL, PFC, Zee Entertainment are among the key companies, which are expected to release their September quarter results today.

Zomato Ltd plans to invest $ 1 billion in startups over the next two years, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday, even as the loss of the food delivery business has deepened due to higher customer acquisition costs.

The provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are fully applicable “to state-run electricity distribution companies, and the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be initiated at against them, the Energy Department said, potentially allowing creditors to tighten the screw on debt malfunctions.

Meanwhile, nominal US Treasury yields have skyrocketed, with the 10-year benchmark bond yielding the most since February, while real yields, which take inflation into account, have fallen to lows. record levels.

Gold hit a five-month high and bitcoin hit a record high as investors sought hedges against inflation.

Oil prices have retreated sharply from highs nearly seven years after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to cut energy costs.

The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan fell 0.85%, led by a 1.19% drop in the Australian benchmark.

Japan’s Nikkei reversed the trend, rising 0.24%, supported by yen weakness against a rising dollar and as US equity futures edged higher.

Overnight however, the S&P 500 fell 0.82%, its worst day in more than a month. This marked the first consecutive declines in a month, after the index closed at a record high to start the week.

The dollar index, which values ​​the currency against six major peers including the yen and the euro, hovered just below Wednesday’s high of 94.905, a level not seen since July of last year. The greenback gained 0.13% to 114.04 yen, against 112.73 at the start of the week.

The consumer price index in the United States jumped 6.2% on an annual basis, with gasoline leading to a widespread increase that added to signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high until 2022 amid the booming global supply chains. Read more

Inflationary pressures are brewing in the labor market as well, with other data showing Wednesday that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 20 months.

The White House and the US Federal Reserve have maintained that prices will drop once bottlenecks begin to ease, with the central bank only reiterating last week that high inflation should “be transient”, policymakers urging patience.

The money market is now anticipating a first Fed interest rate hike by July.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in seven weeks to 1.592% on Wednesday. The Treasury Market is closed globally on Thursday for a public holiday in the United States.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasury Securities (TIPS) fell sharply to an all-time high of -1.243% before rebounding during the session.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.