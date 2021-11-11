Business
Indian stock markets could remain under pressure; Tata Steel, Zomato, Zee in brief
MUMBAI: Indian stock markets may remain under pressure on Thursday as SGX Nifty trends suggest a weak opening in Indian benchmarks.
On Wednesday, the Sensex BSE finished at 60,352.82, down 80.63 points or 0.13% and the Nifty was at 18,017.20, down 27.05 points or 0.15%.
Inflation fears put pressure on Asian stocks and supported the dollar on Thursday after overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, bolstering prices arguments for more rapid Federal Reserve policy tightening.
Back home, Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer Product, Piramal Enterprises, HAL, PFC, Zee Entertainment are among the key companies, which are expected to release their September quarter results today.
Zomato Ltd plans to invest $ 1 billion in startups over the next two years, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday, even as the loss of the food delivery business has deepened due to higher customer acquisition costs.
The provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are fully applicable “to state-run electricity distribution companies, and the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be initiated at against them, the Energy Department said, potentially allowing creditors to tighten the screw on debt malfunctions.
Meanwhile, nominal US Treasury yields have skyrocketed, with the 10-year benchmark bond yielding the most since February, while real yields, which take inflation into account, have fallen to lows. record levels.
Gold hit a five-month high and bitcoin hit a record high as investors sought hedges against inflation.
Oil prices have retreated sharply from highs nearly seven years after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to cut energy costs.
The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan fell 0.85%, led by a 1.19% drop in the Australian benchmark.
Japan’s Nikkei reversed the trend, rising 0.24%, supported by yen weakness against a rising dollar and as US equity futures edged higher.
Overnight however, the S&P 500 fell 0.82%, its worst day in more than a month. This marked the first consecutive declines in a month, after the index closed at a record high to start the week.
The dollar index, which values the currency against six major peers including the yen and the euro, hovered just below Wednesday’s high of 94.905, a level not seen since July of last year. The greenback gained 0.13% to 114.04 yen, against 112.73 at the start of the week.
The consumer price index in the United States jumped 6.2% on an annual basis, with gasoline leading to a widespread increase that added to signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high until 2022 amid the booming global supply chains. Read more
Inflationary pressures are brewing in the labor market as well, with other data showing Wednesday that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 20 months.
The White House and the US Federal Reserve have maintained that prices will drop once bottlenecks begin to ease, with the central bank only reiterating last week that high inflation should “be transient”, policymakers urging patience.
The money market is now anticipating a first Fed interest rate hike by July.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in seven weeks to 1.592% on Wednesday. The Treasury Market is closed globally on Thursday for a public holiday in the United States.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasury Securities (TIPS) fell sharply to an all-time high of -1.243% before rebounding during the session.
(Reuters contributed to the story)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/india-stock-markets-may-remain-under-pressure-tata-steel-zomato-zee-in-focus-11636599780382.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]