Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock Market News and Shares | Financial news

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















The strong performance of its domestic and foreign operations helped the company to post strong growth in this quarter.

Tata Steel Q2 results: Revenue increases to Rs 60,282.8 crore, PAT climbs to Rs 12,548 crore


New trends

An Indian American hired a woman to slap him every time he used Facebook. Elon Musk's reaction




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi509.60-14.80-2.82
ntpc136.65-0.75-0.55
Indiabulls Hsg236.90-8.45-3.44
Nhpc32.05-0.20-0.62

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting