Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday, November 11
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks higher, a day after inflation-induced sales
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 05, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Dow futures rebounded Thursday despite the pre-trade decline in Dow Disney stock on disappointing quarterly results. Wall Street sank on Wednesday after October’s consumer price index recorded the largest annual increase in more than 30 years, triggering a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.57%. Trading in US bonds is closed Thursday for Veterans Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lost less than 1% on Wednesday. In a tech-driven sell-off, the Nasdaq did much worse, losing 1.7%. All three stock indexes recently recorded a wave of record-breaking closings, the last date of Monday. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, nearly $ 69,000, before associating its gains. On Thursday it was down but trading above $ 65,000.
2. Disney missed numbers across the board, streaming growth slowed
In this photo, an illustration of a close-up of a hand holding a TV remote control displayed in front of the Disney + logo.
Thiago Prudencio | SOUP Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images
Disney shares fell 5% in Thursday’s pre-release, the morning after the entertainment giant reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents a share on fourth-quarter revenue of $ 18.53 billion. fiscal quarter. The two measures were below expectations. Wall Street was more bullish than Disney ahead of earnings, expecting a total of 125.4 million Disney + subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter. The company failed, adding 2.1 million Disney + subscribers for a total of 118.1 million. In total, Disney reported 179 million subscriptions on Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu at the end of the fourth quarter. This is 50% more than last year.
3. Elon Musk sells about $ 5 billion in Tesla shares, stocks burst
Elon Musk has sold nearly $ 5 billion of Tesla shares, according to financial documents released Wednesday night. The CEO of Tesla still owns more than 166 million shares. Musk sold these shares in part to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options.
Before the plan was made public, Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers if he should sell. Following Saturday’s Twitter poll, Tesla saw a drop of more than 15% in two sessions, before rebounding more than 4% on Wednesday. Tesla was up about 2% in pre-market trading.
4. Rivian’s pre-market gains give the EV marker a bigger market cap than GM
A Rivian R1T electric pickup truck during the company’s IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Rivian Automotive shares rose another 6.5% in Thursday’s pre-market, a day after debuting up 29%, giving the electric vehicle start-up backed by Amazon and Ford a valuation $ 86 billion stock market after one of the largest IPOs of this year. Rivian’s market value is higher than Ford’s and if pre-market gains were to hold up, it would also be higher than General Motors. However, Rivian is still worth a fraction of electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, which has a market capitalization of over $ 1,000 billion. Amazon’s 20% stake in Rivian is now worth around $ 17 billion, and Ford’s 12% stake is valued at over $ 10 billion.
5. Affirm soars after beating revenue, expanding Amazon deal
Actions of Affirm jumped nearly 25% in pre-market on Thursday, the morning after the digital “buy now, pay later” company beat expectations with first-quarter tax revenue. It also announced an extension of its partnership with Amazon. Under the new deal with Amazon, Affirm will be the only third party to buy now, pay later for the ecommerce giant in the United States. Amazon will also integrate Affirm into its digital wallet in the United States. However, credit card companies will still be able to offer purchase options now, payment later on Amazon in the future.
Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
