Rivian still jumps 9% in pre-commercialization after boom of $ 86 billion EV startup when it debuts on the stock market





Rivian soared on his Nasdaq debut on Wednesday. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images Rivian stock rose 9% pre-market Thursday after soaring the day before when it went public.

The Amazon-backed EV startup closed at $ 100.73 per share on Wednesday, giving it a market value of $ 85.9 billion.

Investors are hopeful that Rivian will be the next Tesla and can thrive as countries focus on climate change. Amazon-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian rose 9% in pre-market trading on Thursday, the day after the company soared in a successful IPO and valuation of $ 86 billion. Rivian’s stock rose 7.31% for the last time in pre-market to $ 108.20 per share. It ended the day at $ 100.73 on Wednesday, having started trading at $ 78. Its shares trade on the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol RIVN. The electric vehicle company finished Wednesday with a market cap of $ 85.9 billion on an undiluted basis. It was not until January that it was valued at $ 27.6 billion after a private funding round, according to Bloomberg. Rivian is an electric vehicle startup founded in 2009 that focuses on trucks. It recorded a loss of $ 994 million in the first six months of the year as it invested heavily in increasing production and has yet to record significant income. But investors have flocked to the company despite its heavy losses, as they bet the future is bright for electric vehicles as governments focus on climate change. Rivian’s IPO sold 153 million shares and raised $ 11.9 billion for the company. It was the biggest trading start since Facebook went public in 2012, and one of the 10 biggest U.S. markets of all time. The stock surged as it entered the market on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $ 119.46 and valuing the company at over $ 100 billion on a fully diluted basis. Read more: Morgan Stanley says these 9 stocks are his top picks among a market-beating portfolio of ideas that crushed the S&P 500 for 3 years Rivian’s skyrocketing valuation was undoubtedly influenced by the success of Tesla, which posted third-quarter revenue of $ 13.8 billion and is now worth more than $ 1,000 billion. The valuation also reflects the exciting outlook for the electric vehicle industry, said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist on the eToro trading platform. “Industry volumes will increase at least 12 times by the end of the decade,” he said. “Tesla has shown that record profit margins of 30% are possible. Rivian has the advantage of a larger target market, reputable partners and a ‘democratized’ offering.” Rivian said ahead of the IPO that he intended to sell 0.5% of the shares directly to retail investors through SoFi’s online brokerage platform, giving them the same access to stocks as the Wall Street institutional investors. Among Rivian’s backers is Amazon, which held 22.4% of Class A shares before the IPO. Ford held 14.4%. Online shopping giant Amazon has ordered 100,000 trucks for delivery by 2025. Rivian has a total of 55,400 pre-orders for its R1T truck and R1S SUV, which it plans to process by 2023.

