Business
Column: Seasonal weakness could dampen oil prices
LONDON, Nov. 11 (Reuters) – Oil prices are expected to stabilize near current levels over the next few months, then gradually decline over the next year, according to the latest forecast from the US Energy Information Administration.
The EIA expects increased output from OPEC +, U.S. shale companies and other oil producers to outpace slowing consumption growth, helping to push prices down ( Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA, November 9).
Brent futures prices at the start of the month are expected to drop to below $ 70 per barrel by the end of 2022, broadly in line with the current band of futures prices, placing them near the corrected long-term average of inflation.
The EIA predicts that global liquids production will increase by nearly 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) between December 2021 and December 2022, while consumption will only increase by 0.9 million bpd.
As a result, the agency expects production and consumption to balance out in the first quarter of 2022, rising to a surplus of 0.7 million barrels per day in the second, 0.5 million in the third, and 0, 9 million in the fourth.
The output-to-consumption balance in the first and second quarters is expected to remain slightly tighter than usual for the time of year, before becoming slightly looser than normal in the third and fourth.
But all anticipated balances are well within historical seasonal ranges, easily absorbed by the market, and unlikely to significantly disrupt prices.
(Card book: https://tmsnrt.rs/3HgmO8K)
SEASONALITY
Nonetheless, there is reason to believe that the strong rally in oil prices over the past year could see at least a pause in the next 3-6 months.
Hedge funds and other investment managers have already built up an above-average position in crude oil and other oil futures and options.
From a positioning point of view, the balance of risks has therefore shifted lower, with a liquidation rather than a new more likely accumulation.
Importantly, the oil market is heading for the weaker part of the year.
Over the past three decades, Brent futures prices have tended to be highest relative to other months in September and lowest in March.
The likelihood of a sharp rise in oil prices is roughly the same throughout the year, but the likelihood of a significant short-term drop is highest between December and April.
This results in an upward bias in prices which reaches a maximum in September and a downward bias in prices which reaches a maximum in March.
The market is now entering the six-month period where seasonal declines are more likely, which could ease some of the price heat.
If this pattern is repeated, which is by no means certain, political sensitivity to soaring oil prices could subside for a few months before intensifying again around mid-2022.
John Kemp is a market analyst at Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own.
Editing by Jan Harvey
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
