Where to find gifts and meals on Veterans Day

While many of these offers are only available onsite, there are a handful that are valid online this year and more that can be saved and used at a later date. Most of them are eligible for those with proof of service.
Here is a list of some of the best Veterans Day gifts this year.
Applebee’s
: For the 14th consecutive year, all serving members, veterans, reservists and the National Guard are eligible for a free between
in participating locations. The offer also includes a $ 5 rebound card to be redeemed within three weeks.
BJ restaurants
: Free meal
from a selected menu – plus a free Dr. Pepper – with proof of service. Alcoholic drinks and tips not included.
Californian pizza cuisine
: Free meal
and a drink with proof of service, plus a card to purchase one, get one free redeemable from November 12 to 20.
Chili’s
: Free meal
from a list of pre-selected options, including chicken chips and Cajun chicken pasta, onsite only.
Pizza from Cici
: Free adult buffet
with proof of service, valid in the dining room only and does not include a drink.
Denny’s
: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam”
breakfast in the dining room only between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Dickey’s barbecue pit
: Free Pulled Pork Sandwich
for veterans who use the VETFREE code. Between November 11 and December 31, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s will enjoy a 15% discount on all veteran orders with the code VETERAN15.
Dunkin ‘
: free donut
, no ID required. There is a limit of one per guest while supplies last, and the offer is available in-store only.
Corra d’orI
: Free “thank you” meal
from 5 p.m. until the end of the military appreciation evening. Offer is only available for in-person meals.
Hard Rock Cafe
: Free Legendary Steak Burger
topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, lettuce and tomato. The free burger comes with fries.
Sirens
: Free meal
from a selection of the five most popular appetizers with purchase of drink and proof of service. Hooters is also urging its customers to purchase Hooters 2022 calendars that will be shipped to active duty personnel.
TOGETHER
: Free pancakes
with a choice of two time-limited menu items. With proof of service, veterans and serving personnel can order free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when they dine on site.
Joe’s Crab Shack
: Free meal
in some places up to $ 15. Joe’s Crab Shack will also be handing out a $ 5 bonus card which can be used from November 12 through December 31.
Krispy creame: free donut
and free small coffee, iced or hot. The offer is available in shops and at the drive.
Small Caesar Pizza
: Free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo
at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with four installments of DEEP! DEEP! à la Detroit! Pizza dish alongside a 20 oz Pepsi.
Menchie ‘s
: 6 ounces of free frozen yogurt
with proof of service.
Outback Steakhouse
: Free Bloomin ‘Onion and Coca-Cola
. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all military, nurses, doctors, firefighters, medics and police.
Red Lobsterr
: Free starter or dessert
on the Veterans Day menu.
Robin
: Free Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries
in participating restaurants until November 14 for dinner on site or to take away. Serving or former military personnel and veterans must register for the Red Robin’s Royalty program to receive the offer.
Starbucks
: Large Free 12 oz Hot Brewed Coffee
. Starbucks will donate 25 cents per cup of hot coffee sold on Veterans Day to Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.
Wawa
: Free coffee
of any size.
Wendy’s
: Free breakfast combo
6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Offer valid for the Chicken Croissant with Bacon and Maple, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Baconator combo.
white castle
: Free Combined Meal # 1-6
or combined breakfast.
Companies and experiences
Theme parks
: A handful of theme parks across the country are offering free entry this Veterans Day. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
offers free tickets for military personnel following a morning ceremony. Until November 20, military personnel can enjoy free entry to Legoland Florida Resort
and can purchase theme park tickets for up to six people with a 60% discount on the same dates. Discounted entry will also be offered to parks such as Knott’s Berry Farm
in Buena Park, California.
Aquariums
: Aquariums across the United States, including Mystical aquarium
in Connecticut, Long Island Aquarium
At New York, Georgia Aquarium
, and the Pacific Aquarium
in California express their gratitude to military personnel this year with free entry. Some offers also extend to military spouses and family members.
Guest rooms
: Across the country, a number of guesthouses will be offering a free night on November 11. While some hotels have fully filled their Veterans Day reservations, some still offer free nights or heavily discounted prices. A complete list is available at Bed and breakfast for veterinarians
.
Car washes
: More than 1,700 car wash companies at more than 4,700 locations in the United States and some international locations offer free washes to veterinarians on Veterans Day. Grace for the veterans
compiles the participating companies every year.
Haircuts
: On Thursday, veterans and serving members can receive either a free haircut on that day or a free haircut card. Non-military clients who have their hair cut on Veterans Day at Great clips
will also receive a free haircut card that they can give to a veteran or active duty member. Numerous Sport Clips
locations will also offer free haircuts with proof of service.
National park service
: As of last year, Gold Star Families and U.S. Military Veterans can receive free access
to over 2,000 national parks, national forests and wildlife refuges. Before traveling, eligible persons must download and print a voucher to present to park staff or to place on a vehicle’s dashboard.
Zoos
: To honor military personnel across the country, zoos such as the Cincinnati Zoo
in Ohio, NEW Zoo
in Wisconsin, Atlanta Zoo
in Georgia, Miami Zoo
in Florida, the Franklin Park and Stone Zoos
in Massachusetts, and the Omaha Zoo
in Nebraska will offer free entry to the zoo park.
