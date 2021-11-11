The stock market is happy; the bond market is worried

NEW YORK (AP) Things are looking good in most financial markets, with everything from stocks to Bitcoin near record highs. This is not the case in the market that is often considered the most stable and sober of all: government bonds.

In the bond market, return can be thought of as what an investor demands to be paid for lending money from Uncle Sam. Normally, the longer it takes to be repaid, the more an investor wants to be. paid.

But now the spread between longer-term and shorter-term Treasury bill yields is narrowing. It sounds wobbly, but such action has always been a warning signal that the bond market is facing potentially tougher economic times. When such movements become extreme enough, they have been a fairly reliable predictor of recessions in the past.

Admittedly, the bond market is not close to this extreme level. Market watchers are also divided on whether the reasons behind the moves are simply technical and therefore easy to dismiss, or whether they indicate something more troubling.

Still, they’re precise enough that they’re worth watching, especially when other markets seem to be so calm. A measure of concern in the U.S. stock market recently hit its lowest level since it was first hit by the pandemic in February 2020.

It’s not just noise, there’s a signal here, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments, of the bond market moves.

One of the strangest things that happens in the bond market is that a 30-year Treasury now pays a lower yield than a 20-year maturity. Usually, investors want to be paid more to offset the additional risk that a surge in inflation could erode its value, among other things.

This anomaly, called an inversion, is in a corner of the bond market that is not as followed as the others. It can also simply be the result of certain technical exchanges.

In other areas of the market where a reversal has historically been a predictor of a recession, there is no such anomaly. But the wiggle room narrows as yields converge in what’s called a flattening.

When investors sell bonds, the price goes down and the yield goes up. When investors feel more pessimistic about the long-term outlook for the economy, they tend to buy long-term Treasuries, which lowers their yields.

Short-term yields have risen on expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise its overnight policy rate next year for the first time since 2018. The two-year Treasury yield, for example, has more than doubled to 0.50% on Wednesday morning. , against 0.21% at the end of September.

With high inflation and a growing labor market, investors are banking on a greater than 50% chance that the Fed will hike rates at least twice in 2022 from their current all-time low.

A report released on Wednesday showed that year-over-year inflation in consumption climbed last month to its highest level since 1990.

Longer-term returns, on the other hand, depend more on expectations of future economic growth and inflation than on impending moves by the Fed. They have been erratic in recent weeks, but the spread between them and two-year Treasuries has narrowed.

The 10-year yield, for example, was trading around 0.99 percentage points higher than the two-year Treasury on Wednesday morning. That’s a narrower spread than the 1.46 percentage point spread of about six months ago.

One of the main reasons is that the yields on long-term treasury bills have fallen after adjusting for inflation. This can be seen in the yields of inflation-protected Treasury securities, whose payments rise and fall with the consumer price index but currently offer negative returns.

The 10-year yield on these inflation-protected Treasury bills closed Tuesday at -1.195%, a record high, according to Tradeweb. This could indicate that bond investors are lowering their expectations about how the economy will grow in the future and how high interest rates will be in the future, as the US population ages.

At the same time, however, technical factors such as movements in international bond markets could also cloud the picture, analysts said.