Stock market shows signs of scum and 2 catalysts could trigger massive selloff, says Ken Griffin





Spencer Platt / Getty Images US stocks are showing signs of real foam in their valuations, according to Ken Griffin of Citadel.

He said stocks are breaking away from their fundamentals and multiples are very high.

These are the two catalysts that Griffin believes could derail the historic stock market rally. Since the market hit bottom on March 23, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stocks have only been rising. This conditioned investors to buy every drop along the way, as they were rightly rewarded for taking more and more risk, Citadel’s Ken Griffin told Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook conference on Wednesday. And while bearish buying behavior among investors has given markets a big boost over the past year, it can also end badly when stocks start to pull away from their underlying fundamentals, according to the report. Griffin. “I think [the stock market] is really sparkling, ”he said, pointing to the volatile moves in high-profile stocks like Tesla. “Large movements in stock prices on relatively small events” are a sign of market foaming, he added, probably referring to Tesla’s nearly $ 200 billion increase in market capitalization. after making a deal with Hertz worth just $ 4 billion. Griffin described two key catalysts that could reverse the current bull market rally as stock multiples hit extreme levels. “As multiples get incredibly high, any form of policy or corporate error in bad shape will cause stocks to rise quite dramatically,” he explained. A policy error could come from the Federal Reserve, as strategists have warned that excessive Fed tightening too soon could cause stocks to fall. The central bank recently launched plans to cut its monthly bond buying program, although most don’t expect it to raise interest rates until late 2022 or early 2023. . The Fed could also make a policy error by not tightening financial conditions and instead leaving inflation too high, with higher wages paving the way for structural inflation, according to Griffin. “[The Fed is] is going to have to make some pretty tough decisions about both the pace of the reduction and the speed at which they will increase rates in 2022, ”he said. Meanwhile, a slowdown in the growth of mega-cap tech companies facing supply chain constraints or lack of demand could shock investors and trigger a decline in the stock market, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-ken-griffin-catalysts-spark-decline-frothy-valuations-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos