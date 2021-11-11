Disney crisis weighs on Dow, but tech sector leads broader market after inflation-fueled decline

US stocks traded mostly higher on Thursday, led by tech stocks, which had the market tumbling in the previous session after inflation data pushed up Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 SPX, + 0.24% was up 7.44 points, or 0.2%, to 4,654.15.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.7%.

What drives the market?

Stocks appeared to be preparing for a modest rally on Thursday after Wednesday’s drop triggered by October consumer prices which jumped 0.9%, well above expectations, and annual inflation climbed 6.2 %, a peak of more than three decades. The data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to act faster and more aggressively to contain inflation, with investors fleeing to gold, the dollar and cryptocurrencies.

The hardest hit was the Nasdaq Composite, which had its worst session since October 4 as its tech and growth-oriented stocks are seen as more sensitive to higher interest rates. Investors were also faced with a poorly received 30-year government bond auction.

U.S. bond markets are closed for Veterans Day, but Wednesday saw the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.553%

and 30-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD30Y,

1.909%

yields jump. Gold prices continued to climb, after the biggest gains since mid-June Thursday, while the dollar also rose.

Major stock indexes remain close to all-time highs after a third quarter earnings season that allowed companies to preserve profit margins in the face of rising input costs. Rising inflationary pressures are partly blamed on supply bottlenecks exacerbated by rising demand for goods in the wake of the pandemic-induced global economic shutdown.

A key question looms over the ability of consumers to keep spending in the face of rising energy and food prices, Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt, said in a telephone interview.

When we get to the week after Christmas and return to the holiday season, the trends we’ve seen will speak to what we can expect for a large part of our economy, Buchanan said.

See: Hot inflation undermines one of the main arguments against stocks, strategist says

A sharp drop in the shares of Walt Disney Co.

SAY,

-7.18%

was seen withholding the Dow Jones on Thursday. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate fell 7.6% after disappointing theme park revenues and the number of subscribers to its Disney + streaming service.

A boost in sentiment may come from the Chinese real estate sector. Chinese equities are up 2% today following news of the struggle of property developer Evergrande 3333,

+ 6.75%

managed to pay the past due interest on three bonds worth $ 148 million, said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer of Saxo Banks, who noted that this was also helping sentiment for U.S. equity futures .

A softer stance by Chinese regulators on the sector has also helped rally these stocks, Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM, said in a note to clients. Beijing is apparently ready to relax the rules around the leverage that real estate developers can exert, giving struggling businesses a bit of breathing space, he said.

Read: China Evergrande Avoids Default Again, As Industry Moves To Beijing Signs Of Easing

Which companies are targeted?

Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+ 0.52%

As of Wednesday afternoon, Securities and Exchange Commission documents showed CEO Elon Musk sold more than 4.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker for nearly $ 5 billion.

TSLA, stocks rose 0.6%. As of Wednesday afternoon, Securities and Exchange Commission documents showed CEO Elon Musk sold more than 4.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker for nearly $ 5 billion. Shares of the electric truck manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc.

RIVN,

+ 21.86%

jumped 18%, building on a 29% jump on Wednesday in its trading debut, which marked the largest initial public offering of 2021.

Beyond Meat Inc.

BYND,

-15.07%

shares fell 16% after a weak quarter and poor outlook for the plant-based burger maker.

BYND, shares fell 16% after a weak quarter and poor outlook for the plant-based burger maker. Lordstown Motors Corp.

STROLL,

+ 14.57%

Shares rose 14.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced a $ 230 million deal to sell its plant to Foxconn.

STROLL, Shares rose 14.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced a $ 230 million deal to sell its plant to Foxconn. SoFi Technologies Inc.

SOFI,

+ 17.41%

shares climbed 17% after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company, strong membership growth and the number of products adopted.

How are other assets traded?