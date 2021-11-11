A $ 124 billion tax hike? Wall Street shrugs its shoulders.

That’s such a small increase, said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, a stock research firm. “One percent won’t do much.

The proposal comes in the midst of a stock buyback frenzy, with a long list of companies announcing their intention to buy back shares. Analysts say they expect total buybacks this year to approach levels not seen in recent times after Republicans cut the corporate tax rate as part of their tax cuts by 2017.

The increase largely predates the tax proposal, which Democrats are now turning to after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) hesitated over their plans to increase the corporate rate.

Share buybacks have become a powerful political symbol in the wake of the Republicans’ 2017 tax overhaul, especially among progressives.

A tidal wave of buybacks followed this law, as companies benefiting from the corporate tax cut bought back a record number of shares, to the benefit of affluent shareholders. Democrats complained that the buyouts had done little for average Americans.

There is therefore also an element of revenge with their tax proposal, which is projected generate $ 124 billion over the next decade, according to official estimates. In total, Democrats are proposing $ 1.5 trillion in corporate and top income tax increases to help cover the cost of their next big spending program.

Business leaders too often use [buybacks] get rich rather than investing in workers and growing their businesses, the White House said in a tax summary.

Asked if the levy is too small to stem buybacks, a spokesperson for Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who sponsors the proposal, stressed the importance of just getting it on the books.

It would be the first major move Congress has taken in recent years to curb buyouts, she said.

If CEOs are to continue to line their pockets at the expense of workers, they will have to help pay for the investments Democrats are making.

What is at issue is what big companies do when they have money to spare.

They can spend it on research and development and other investments. They can pay workers more. They can buy other businesses. They can issue dividends, which are payments to shareholders. And they can buy back shares.

Companies often opt for buyouts because it can make the remaining stocks more valuable, by increasing their earnings per share ratio, a key measure on Wall Street. And executive compensation is often tied to the company’s stock price, although when the market is up and stocks are expensive, as they are now, stock buybacks push prices up less. .

Buyouts are also easy for businesses to turn off. By contrast, once they commit to paying a dividend, shareholders expect these payments to continue and increase.

Senate Democrats had proposed a 2% buyout tax before agreeing to halve it.

It won’t be much like companies buying back stocks in the open market, said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Especially when the market is choppy, companies can see their stock prices fluctuate more every day. By comparison, he says, a 1% charge will seem small.

Do you want to pay it? No, he said. But if you buy stocks continuously, your stock price will move more than 1% and very often it will rise or fall by more than one percent in a day.

If a 1% tax is enough to get a company to rethink its plans, he said it could be a sign it can’t afford to buy back shares.

If 1% means that much, you have to ask yourself if they should be doing it, if they are on such a tight budget, he says.

The real meaning of the Democrats’ proposal, some say, is that it would be a foot in the door.

It would be a new source of revenue for the Treasury Department and, once enacted, it would be easier, politically, for Democrats to come back later and increase it.

At some point, higher rates would bring less revenue to the government because businesses would decide the tax is too onerous and do something else with their money when what would happen is not clear.

In the meantime, after having plunged in the wake of the pandemic, buybacks are in full swing.

Companies such as Google, Home Depot, Bank of America and Microsoft have all announced plans to pull their shares.

And overall buybacks are expected to approach levels last seen after the 2017 tax cuts, said Ken Johnson, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo.

Were on track to get closer, Johnson said. We saw a big rebound.