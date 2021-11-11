Asian stocks crash, dollar shines as inflation fears escalate





TV cameramen wait for the market to open in front of a large screen showing stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, October 2, 2020. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

US CPI Rises At Fastest Rate Since 1990, Shaking Markets

Generalized inflation calls into question the Fed’s “transitional” discourse

Dollar hits 15 and a half month high on bets on past rate hikes

Treasury yields surge as breakeven hits record high

Australia leads the decline in Asian stock markets TOKYO, Nov.11 (Reuters) – Inflation fears put pressure on Asian stocks and supported the dollar on Thursday after overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, strengthening the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening. Nominal US Treasury yields have soared, with the 10-year benchmark bond yielding the most since February, while real yields, which account for inflation, have plunged to record highs. Gold hit a five-month high and bitcoin hit a record high as investors sought hedges against inflation. Oil fell sharply from highs nearly seven years after US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to cut energy costs. The largest MSCI Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.85%, led by a 1.19% drop in the Australian benchmark (.AXJO). Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) slipped 0.09%. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) reversed the trend, rising 0.24%, supported by weakness in the yen against a rising dollar and as US equity futures edged higher. Overnight, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.82%, its worst day in more than a month. This marked the first consecutive declines in a month, after the index closed at a record high to start the week. The dollar index, which values ​​the currency against six major peers including the yen and the euro, hovered just below Wednesday’s high of 94.905, a level not seen since July of last year. The greenback gained 0.13% to 114.04 yen, against 112.73 at the start of the week. The consumer price index in the United States jumped 6.2% on an annual basis, with gasoline leading to a widespread increase that added to signs that inflation could remain uncomfortably high until 2022 amid the booming global supply chains. Read more Inflationary pressures are brewing in the labor market as well, with other data showing Wednesday that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in 20 months. The White House and the Fed have maintained that prices will fall once bottlenecks begin to ease, with the central bank only reiterating last week that high inflation should “be transient”, policymakers policies urging patience. “The Fed’s resolve faces a period of testing,” Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note. “Supply constraints may well turn out to be transient, but the rise in core engines increases the pressure on the Fed to trigger a monetary policy response.” The money market is now anticipating a first Fed interest rate hike by July. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in seven weeks to 1.592% on Wednesday. The Treasury Market is closed globally on Thursday for a public holiday in the United States. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasury Securities (TIPS) fell sharply to an all-time high of -1.243% before rebounding during the session. Inflation expectations have skyrocketed, with five-year breakeven inflation hitting a record 3.113% The volatility spilled over to other markets, with the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, reaching its highest level in nearly a month. Spot gold traded around $ 1,850 after climbing to $ 1,868.20 overnight for the first time since mid-June. Bitcoin first jumped to a new high of $ 69,000 before pulling out for the last trade just below $ 65,000. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 25 cents to $ 81.59 a barrel, but nowhere near the overnight high of $ 84.97 and the seven-year high of $ 85.41 reached at the end of the month latest. Brent crude futures rose 30 cents to $ 82.94 a barrel, but down from $ 85.50 on Wednesday and October’s three-year high of $ 86.70. Editing by Lincoln Feast Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/global-markets-wrapup-1-2021-11-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos