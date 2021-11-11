Why the hottest inflation in 3 decades doesn’t shake stock market bulls





Stock investors still don’t sweat the mounting inflationary pressures that saw U.S. consumer prices rise 6.2% year-on-year in October, a nearly 31-year high. And that might not change until the Federal Reserve gets more aggressive, analysts say.

U.S. stocks have ignored the surge in inflation this year, likely because it did not coincide with either a rise in real treasury bond yields or weak corporate profits, said Oliver Allen, a US economist. markets at Capital Economics, in a note on Thursday. Real return is the return an investor receives after accounting for inflation.

Markets were briefly disrupted after the October Consumer Price Index read on Wednesday. Nominal Treasury yields rose sharply, weighing on equities, especially tech and other growth-oriented sectors considered most sensitive to rising interest rates. Shares were flat Thursday, while the Treasury market was closed for the US holiday. The highly technical Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.52% ,

which fell more than 1% on Wednesday, rose 0.7% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.06%

edged up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.44%

lost 0.4%. The top three indexes are not far from all-time highs, after a strong third quarter earnings season that saw companies maintain profit margins and maintain relatively optimistic forecasts. Inflation, of course, is not necessarily negative for stocks. Stocks are considered real assets, which means they tend to appreciate in an inflationary environment, making them a useful hedge against inflationary pressures. Additionally, analysts at Quant Insights say stocks have broadly become less sensitive to inflationary pressures since 2015. Related: Hot inflation undermines one of the main arguments against equities. Here’s why. However, inflation well above the low numbers, as was the case in much of the 1970s and early 1980s, tended to coincide with lower stock valuations due to the negative effects of the market. rising prices on economic growth or tighter monetary policy by the Fed. to bring inflation down, Allen noted. But despite inflation in what appears to be the danger zone, Allen noted that real, or inflation-adjusted, interest rates have not risen significantly in either the short or long term of the economy. yield curve. While the October CPI release caused the yield on inflation-protected 10-year US Treasuries to rise slightly on Wednesday, the general trend over the past six months has been characterized by a decline in real yields which appeared to push US stocks higher, Allen said. (see table below). Capital economics



Meanwhile, the sharp one-day rise in the 10-year Treasury yield and movements in federal funds futures on Wednesday reflected expectations that the Fed will hasten the end of its asset purchase program and will start raising its key interest rates in 2022 earlier. and more aggressively than expected. But that doesn’t indicate investors fear a long period of high inflation, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said in a note Thursday. Wednesday’s market action consisted of investors adjusting their views on Fed policy. Yes [investors] I really thought plus-6% inflation was the new normal, asset prices would be much, much lower, Colas wrote. And while the breakeven point of inflation-protected five-year Treasuries has hit a new high, they are still signaling inflation expectations of just 3% over the next half-decade, he said. declared. Archive: Good or bad inflation? Investors are afraid because they can’t tell the difference Some investors fear that the Fed has already lost control over inflation and inflation expectations. As a result, policymakers may have to tighten monetary policy much more aggressively than expected, which could lead to a sharp economic slowdown. Read: Behind the highest US inflation rate in 31 years is the fear that the Federal Reserve has “lost control over consumer prices” But some stock market watchers expect stocks to remain supportive until policymakers show signs they are ready to take more aggressive action. The rise in bond yields on Wednesday marked a rebound after a sharp two-week drop that was not based on fundamentals and therefore was unlikely to last, Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research, said in a note on Thursday. . During this time, technology recovered and led markets to the upside, and both deals have now taken place. And given the heavy tech weighting, that will be a headwind on the S&P 500, he said. But unless the Fed starts to heavily hint at an accelerated cut or rate hike much earlier than expected, we don’t see yesterday’s hot CPI or rising yields as a reason to turn higher. defensive, he said, arguing it was more of a recall. prevailing market trends: higher than normal inflation and higher yields. A Fed policy change could come before the end of the year, which could cause problems for stocks, warned Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. in a CNBC interview Wednesday. Listen, stocks love inflation until the Fed takes it seriously and they haven’t, he said, warning that more inflation data according to the report October before the central bank policy meeting in mid-December would put enormous pressure on the president. Jerome Powell to go down much harder than he has so far. Allen said Capital Economics expects the Fed to continue with a slight tightening in the actual stance of monetary policy, accompanied by a rise in US TIPS yields. The tailwind of falling real yields turning into a modest headwind is one reason we believe U.S. stocks will struggle to make gains over the next two years, Allen wrote. Another reason is that we believe the recovery in the US economy will fall short of investor expectations.

