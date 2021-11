FDA recalls 2 million Ellume home COVID-19 test kits due to false positivesExBulletin

toggle legend Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Jacquelyn Martin / AP The United States Food and Drug Administration has announcement a recall of approximately 2 million home COVID-19 test kits manufactured by Australian biotech company Ellume. The federal regulatory agency says test kits can produce “false positives” due to a manufacturing defect. The company first informed the FDA of the defect in certain batches in October. On Wednesday, the FDA said it had identified additional lots that were affected by the manufacturing defect. The faulty tests were manufactured by Ellume between February 24, 2021 and August 11, 2021. So far, 35 false positives of these tests have been reported to the FDA. The FDA described the Ellume test recall as “the most serious type,” known as a Class I recall. Earlier this year, the Biden administration struck a $ 231.8 million deal with Ellume to increase the availability of tests in the U.S. market. Ellume’s contract with the Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services helped fund the company’s first factory in the country, which opened in Frederick, Maryland in May. Over-the-counter nasal swab tests can be purchased at a drugstore or grocery store and taken at home. Home kits like Ellume’s detect small parts of the virus that causes COVID-19 and have been thought to provide fairly reliable results in about 15 minutes, especially in symptomatic people. The FDA and Ellume say the reliability of the negative results was not affected by the problem found in the faulty tests. In A declaration Posted on the company’s website, founder and CEO Dr Sean Parsons apologized to those who received a false positive. “[W]We understand that trust is essential to achieving our goal as a business, and we recognize that this incident may have shaken the confidence of some of those who trusted Ellume to help them manage their health and recover. a little bit of control over their lives during this pandemic, ”Parsons said. Ellume says he’s fixed the manufacturing problem and federal regulators say they’re monitoring the company’s efforts to move forward. “The FDA continues to work with Ellume to assess the company’s corrective actions, such as additional manufacturing checks and other corrective actions, to resolve the reason for the manufacturing problem and to help ensure it. is resolved and will not happen again, ”he added. the regulatory agency said in a statement. Over-the-counter home testing kits have grown in popularity as the pandemic spread and federal regulators have granted emergency clearance for testing from a range of companies. In March, the FDA announced plans to streamline the licensing process for home testing. The agency updated this process in October. Also last month, the White House announced an additional allocation of $ 1 billion for home testing to alleviate a persistent national shortage.

