Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,581.98, up 120.05 points.) Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX: LUN). Materials. Up 40 cents, or 3.78 percent, to $ 10.98 on 7.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down seven cents, or 3.5 percent, to $ 1.93 on 6 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Up 48 cents, or 5.96 percent, to $ 8.54 on 5.7 million shares.

Element Fleer Management Corp. (TSX: EFN). Industrialists. Down 56 cents, or 4.08 percent, to $ 13.17 on 5.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 1.26 percent, to $ 16.07 on 5.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up 23 cents, or 4.09%, to $ 5.85 on 5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CAE inc. (TSX: CAE). Down $ 4.20 or 10.1% to $ 37.50. Shares of CAE Inc. fell 10 percent on Thursday as earnings fell short of expectations despite a sharp increase in income and profits. The Montreal-based flight simulator and training maker saw revenue increase 16 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30 while posting a profit of $ 14 million. However, use of the simulator fell to 53% of its capacity due to the drop in demand for commercial and business pilot training caused by COVID-19, although CAE said the key measure has started to emerge. go back up. Meanwhile, delays in orders and “program execution” induced by the pandemic have hampered its military training activity, CEO Marc Parent said. Defense sales, which range from simulator upgrades to training services, account for just over half of the company’s revenue. Time spent by pilots in the company’s global network of training centers was particularly low in Asia and the Middle East amid renewed blockages in some countries. CAE expects a full resumption of the civil aviation portion of its business in the second half of 2022, fueled by pent-up demand and subject to the removal of travel restrictions and quarantine measures. CAE said it made profit attributable to shareholders of $ 14 million on revenues of $ 814.9 million.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Down 10 cents or 2.3 percent to $ 4.24. Chorus Aviation Inc. is experiencing a nascent recovery in the airline industry thanks to the return of traffic in Canada and abroad. The company, which leases planes around the world and provides regional service to Air Canada, says its fleet was much more utilized on these two fronts in the last quarter, with a further increase on the near horizon. General manager Joe Randell says its subsidiary Jazz Aviation carried more than double the number of passengers on its Air Canada routes in the third quarter compared to the first half of the year. Randell said he expects flight activity to reach about 75 to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter. A return to full operations by the end of the second quarter “may be very achievable.” Chorus on Wednesday evening reported a net loss of $ 14.1 million in the quarter ended September 30 or eight cents per share compared to earnings of $ 20.5 million or 13 cents per share in the same period. last year. Operating revenue reached $ 274.4 million in the quarter, up from $ 196.6 million a year earlier.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CTC.A). Down $ 5.48 or 2.9% to $ 180.47. Global supply chain problems will not leave the shelves of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. naked this holiday season, the retailer said on Thursday, explaining how it has managed to deal with issues hampering its competition. As material and semiconductor shortages, COVID-19 plant closures and backlogs at ports hamper many businesses, Canadian Tire general manager Greg Hicks said the supply chain of his company is up to the challenge. Access to space and the lack of fear that products will rot or go out of style gives Canadian Tire an edge in a growing struggle to get items into the hands of customers in time for the holiday season. Throughout the pandemic, retailers have warned consumers may wait longer for purchases to arrive or find few of their most wanted products available due to strikes and closures by port workers, downturns at factories and soaring costs for shipping containers. The company reported profit attributable to shareholders of $ 243.7 million, down from $ 296.3 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue totaled $ 3.91 billion, up from $ 3.99 billion a year earlier.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC). Up to $ 4.15 or 10 percent to $ 45.47. Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. surged higher on Thursday after announcing an increase in its latest quarterly profits due to rising steel prices and announcing that it would raise its dividend again. The Hamilton steel producer said its average selling price of steel in the third quarter was up 165% from a year ago and 40% higher than in the second quarter. Stelco chief executive Alan Kestenbaum said the company enjoys few long-term production commitments or hedged prices, allowing it to move the product line to where it is most profitable and reap the fruits of rising prices. He said the company expects the market strength to continue into the next year, as indicated by high scrap metal prices which continue to rise, as well as potentially increased demand from the auto industry as the Supply chain issues are resolved and the oil and gas industry due to higher activity. driven by energy prices. Rising steel prices, along with a 113% increase in shipping volumes from a year ago, helped push revenue up 471% from a year ago to 1, $ 35 billion for the quarter. Net income was $ 614 million or $ 7.42 per diluted share in the quarter ended September 30, compared to a loss of $ 88 million or 99 cents per share in the same quarter last year .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press