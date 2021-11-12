Powell considered frontrunner to be Biden’s choice for Federal Reserve chairman as decision looms





An announcement is expected next week. Biden waited longer to make his selection than his two immediate predecessors, leaving a relatively narrow window in the Senate to confirm his choice before Powell’s term expires next February.

Biden, at a Nov. 2 press conference, said he planned to make an announcement on his selection “fairly soon” and said there would be “a lot of time” to get his selection through. the confirmation process.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought and met with my economic advisers about the best choices, and we have a lot of good choices,” Biden said when asked about the job. “But I’m not going to speculate now.”

The decision marks a critical moment for a White House in the midst of managing an economy emerging in spurts from a once-in-a-century pandemic. While job and wage growth has been robust, a combination of supply chain bottlenecks from a pandemic and increased demand for goods have resulted in price increases that have hit a three-decade high this week.

Post-pandemic crosswinds make Biden’s choice of the country’s top economic decision maker exceptionally complex. Powell is a Republican-appointed president, having been chosen by President Donald Trump four years ago. Key members of the Democratic Party, which tightly controls Congress, want the president to replace Powell with current Fed governor Lael Brainard, who believes he would promote more aggressive regulation of financial institutions. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading progressive voice with ties to key economic advisers in the administration, launched a fierce offensive against Powell in September when she called him “a dangerous man to run the Fed.” given its perspective on its regulatory position. . Disclosures that several Fed officials bought and sold stocks at the height of the pandemic – as the Fed rolled out sweeping emergency measures to prevent a market collapse – fueled progressive efforts to push for of a change at the top of the central bank. Two regional bank presidents left the Fed following the revelations. The Fed announced in October a sweeping ban on top officials holding individual stocks and bonds, along with other trade restrictions. The stock trading revelations were not seen as a problem for Powell during the current process, according to people familiar with the matter. Powell has also been criticized by some lawmakers on both sides for continuing to support expansionary monetary policy even as inflation soars amid the bumpy resumption of coronavirus closings. But at this point, neither Warren’s vehement opposition nor other concerns about Powell’s approach have generated widespread public opposition on Capitol Hill. The White House has kept leading Democratic senators informed throughout the process, although they did not bow Biden’s hand, people familiar with the matter said. In a time of heightened uncertainty about inflation and growth, Powell has received overall good reviews for dealing with extraordinary economic turmoil since the start of last year. And his commitment to using the levers of monetary policy to help fix the job market fits the perspective of White House economists. “Powell is running this ship in very rocky waters and he seems very determined to get us to the other side where there are maximum jobs,” said Betsey Stevenson, a University of Michigan economist who advised the former President Barack Obama. “I’m really worried about what will happen if he is asked to pass the wheel now.” “He deserves it,” added Tony Fratto, a former Treasury Department official who worked in President George W. Bush’s administration. “He was a foothold… in the face of truly unprecedented challenges.” Additionally, the 84 Senate votes Powell received for confirmation as president in January 2018, as well as the public support of several Republican senators for his selection this time around, suggest he could win a second term without too much. of difficulties, which might not be the case with Brainard. Obama originally appointed Powell to the Fed’s board of governors in 2011. A vacancy for the post of vice chairman of Fed oversight gives Biden the opportunity to address Democrats’ concerns about Powell’s approach to financial regulation without replacing him as chairman. Some economists close to the administration have speculated that he might select Brainard for the post. Biden knows Brainard, who served in Obama’s Treasury Department when he was vice president, for years. He interviewed her with Powell at the White House last week. If he appoints Powell for a second term, Biden would become the third consecutive Democratic president to retain a Republican as Fed chairman. Bill Clinton reappointed Alan Greenspan to this post in 1996, as Obama did with Ben Bernanke in 2009. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, shattered what had become an unofficial precedent when he chose not to rename Janet Yellen, Obama’s selection for the second term. Powell replaced Yellen and became a regular punching bag for Trump as the former president sought to influence the Fed’s interest rate policy. Yellen is now Biden’s Treasury Secretary and privately communicated to White House advisers this fall about the value of continuity at the central bank, which was seen internally as a tacit approval for the job, according to people close to it. folder. Publicly, Yellen only admitted that she spoke to Biden about the Fed’s selection and did not receive explicit approval. But she praised Powell’s time in the role. “I think President Powell has certainly done a good job,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Nov. 1.

