Best stock market news for today November 11, 2021 | national
Stock market futures surged higher after hot inflation data
Futures on the stock markets edged up early Thursday morning following a massive sell-off due to technology on Wall Street. This came after higher than expected inflation data released on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.2% in October from a year ago, reaching its highest level in three decades. Following this persistent inflation figure, investors could revise upwards their expectations about the timing of a Fed rate hike.
Inflation remains stubbornly high, to the surprise of many who expected prices to come back to earth sooner, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. The truth is you can’t shut down a $ 20 trillion economy and not feel reboot shocks, but hopefully the supply chain issues resolve themselves in the next few quarters and inflation should also calm down..
During this time, You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) The stock is on the rise in pre-market trading after regulatory documents show CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $ 5 billion this week. Musk sold these shares in part to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options. At 6:55 a.m. ET, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are trading up 0.14%, 0.38% and 0.66% respectively.
Rivian closes with a big gain on his first trading day
Electric truck manufacturer Rivien (NASDAQ: RIVN), supported by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F), completed its first day of trading valued at $ 86 billion. Although it is a past income company, investors decided to put the company in the same league with some of the reputable names in the auto industry such as General Motors (NYSE: DG) and Ford. On the contrary, the early days of Rivians show that investors are confident in betting on companies that are promising and appear to have credible leadership.
Perhaps the most obvious reason to invest in Rivian stocks in the scholarship today is its collaboration with Amazon. For the uninitiated, Amazon has invested $ 1.3 billion in Rivian and accepted an initial order for 100,000 vehicles. It’s also worth noting that the contract prevents Amazon from buying delivery vans from someone else for four years. If Amazon doesn’t meet its two-year sales obligations, it will reimburse Rivians for development costs.
There are many upbeat investors who are excited about the company’s products. Its stock is also making its debut at a time when inventors are still very much in vogue in electric vehicle companies. But now that he’s trading in the public market, Rivian will have a lot to prove. Many will be watching to see if it could increase production and generate healthy income for its believers.
Affirm (AFRM) rebounds after strong quarterly earnings and income outlook
Buy now, pay later To affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is making great strides in pre-market trading today. This came after the company announced it would be expanding its partnership with Amazon and reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates. For the quarter, total revenue reached $ 269.4 million, up from $ 173.9 million a year earlier. Before releasing the results, Affirm stock fell more than 15% for Thursday intraday trading for no obvious reason.
If we were to really put our finger on why the Affirm stock plunged on Thursday, I guess it would be the higher-than-expected inflation figure released by the US Department of Labor. In general, growth stocks tend not to perform well in an inflationary environment as this increases the cost of doing business. And in the case of Affirms, it could potentially increase the cost of interest payments. Another bearish factor could be the ripple effect of Reached (NASDAQ: UPST), where the AI lender experienced a massive sell-off after reporting quarterly earnings that fell short of sky-high expectations. If you bought the drop on Thursday, well done. AFRM shares are now up more than 20% on the pre-market.
In particular, the extended Affirms partnership will allow all qualifying U.S. purchases of $ 50 and over on Amazon to be split into monthly payments. This is great news as these plans were only available to certain customers before this announcement. In addition, Affirm will also be integrated as a payment method in the country’s Amazon Pays digital wallet. Given all of this, investors can expect AFRM shares to cause another wave in the stock market today.
Blink Charges Profits To Tap After The Closing Bell
Flashing charge (NASDAQ: BLNK) is expected to release its third quarter results after market close today. Since the passage of the infrastructure bill on Monday, many electric vehicle recharging stocks are on track. Federal support is great news, but it’s not clear whether Blink Charging will be a big beneficiary. As EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) and Charging point (NYSE: CHPT), the company manufactures charging stations for electric vehicles.
Once the electric vehicle theme caught enough Wall Street attention, investors searched for excellent pickax and shovel sets to invest in. And BLNK stock has generally been a good candidate to play in the growing market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. However, investor confidence appears to have weakened. They don’t know if the business could actually make money in the long run. Since its last quarter, Blink Charging has generated just $ 586,173 in revenue from charging services at the stations it owns. In addition, it reported an operating loss of $ 12.3 million.
During the last week of October, Needham maintained its buy rating on BLNK shares. The company takes a long-term view with more headwinds in the supply chain and pressure on expected short-term margins. However, in the long run, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles could help electric vehicle charging companies to grow. Either way, Blink Charging may need to be more convincing in its earnings report today.
Notable gains in prospect in the stock market today
Alternatively, for those who are considering aftermarket profits, there are also many consumer-focused names. This ranges from stocks of electric vehicles like Lordstown Engines (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Flashing charge technology companies like Phunware (NASDAQ: SPRAYING). Besides, Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Lamp (NASDAQ: LAZR) are also at the rendezvous. Overall, whether it’s checking out the hottest EV stocks or just tracking earnings, there is enough of it to keep investors busy in the stock market today.
